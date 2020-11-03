Gran Turismo 7 May Come Out In First Half Of 2021

It’s been seven years since the previous Gran Turismo game was released, and three since its services ended, but that wait may soon be over. A recent ad from Playstation has claimed that Gran Turismo 7 will be releasing sometime in the first half of 2021, putting at least something of a release window to the game.

Neither Polyphony Digital or Sony have released an actual release date for when the game will supposedly be releasing. They also haven’t actually confirmed that this release window is correct, so the ad might be wrong until an actual trailer comes out and says it.

The only other Gran Turismo game that has been released in the gap between Gran Turismo 6 and 7 is Gran Turismo Sport, a mainly multiplayer game that nevertheless managed to do fairly well. It’s possible that Polyphonic was waiting for the next generation of consoles to come out before announcing a new Gran Turismo game, especially given the greater graphical power.

If Gran Turismo 7 really is in the making for the first half of 2021, it’s likely that the game will look absolutely amazing, considering how graphically powerful both consoles are supposed to be. We’ll likely see all of the latest cars driving on all manner of tracks everywhere in the world, with ray tracing and 4K resolution galore.

The commercial isn’t the only place that the game has been advertised, either. The Official Playstation Magazine also included a small blurb earlier this summer, hinting at a Playstation 5 “release window” for the game.

Even if the release date isn’t certain though, we do know that Gran Turismo 7 actually is in development, considering it was announced during one of the Playstation 5 showcases earlier this year. We just don’t know any real details about it, though as we get closer to release those will probably start coming out.

Either way, if Gran Turismo 7 actually is going to be coming out in 2021, it will be releasing exclusively for the Playstation 5