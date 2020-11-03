How to get the Ghost Rider Skin in Fortnite

Our Fortnite How to Get the Ghost Rider Skin takes a dig into everything you should be aware of in order to get your hands on the Ghost Rider Skin through the Ghost Rider Cup in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

Fortnite Ghost Rider Skin

The all-new Ghost Rider Cup is less than 24 hours away, and guess what you’ll get on winning it? The Ghost Rider Skin!

The Ghost Rider Cup is set to follow the Marvel Knockout trios Mode, which means you’ll have Marvel superhero powers in your arsenal.

However, you must ensure that all players in your team, including yourself, are on level 30 or above and have set up the two-factor authentication.

Once you’ve taken care of that, your team will have to compete with several other teams in your bracket in a four-round knockout stage

So, you better brace yourself because you’ll get one day (4th of November) to try out this event and earn the Ghost Rider Skin.

We are still not sure about the format of the point system, but the most likely format is as follows:

1 st Position – 25 Points

Position – 25 Points 2 nd Position – 10 Points

Position – 10 Points 3 rd – 4 TH – 5 Points

– 4 – 5 Points 5 th – 8 TH – 3 Points

– 8 – 3 Points 9th – 16th – 1 Point

Similarly, the expected payouts, according to the respective regions, is as follows: