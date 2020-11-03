BloodRayne 1 & 2 Enhanced Versions Dated For PC

The original BloodRayne and its sequel are both surprisingly receiving “definitive” editions on PC and that too by their original developer, Terminal Reality.

BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut are already listed on Steam for a release on November 20, 2020. These versions are “enhanced and updated for modern systems,” reads the official description. They feature support for up to 4K resolution with improved visuals effects and lighting, upscaled cinematic videos, and support for modern controllers.

The third-person shooter franchise made its debut in 2002 and follows a half-vampire, half-human assassin named Rayne. She has command over both traditional weapons and vampiric powers, allowing her to choose in-between while ripping apart Nazis as well as her own kind. She also rose in popularity at the time as a red-headed femme fatale icon in games.

The original game takes place just before World War 2 and tasks Rayne to stop the Nazis and their supernatural experiments. The sequel, BloodRayne 2, was released in 2004 and pits Rayne against her half-siblings who band together to create a new era of vampire supremacy.

The franchise went on a hiatus with just two installments. BloodRayne: Betrayal was released in 2011 as a downloadable side-scroller and which saw terrible sales. That put an end to a fourth in-development installment for the Nintendo 3DS and essentially, the franchise itself.

Terminal Reality has made no statements on whether sales from the enhanced re-releases will convince the developer to return with a new installments for modern-day platforms. Fans of the franchise might be hoping as much, but a potential next-generation BloodRayne game does not seem to be happening.

BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut are also hitting GOG alongside Steam. Those who already own the original games on the two digital marketplaces will receive the definitive editions for free.