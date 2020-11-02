Sony Shuts Down PS5 Custom Faceplate Maker

Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken legal action against a third-party peripheral company that notably became popular in recent weeks for selling custom faceplates for PlayStation 5.

United Kingdom-based PlateStation 5 began taking pre-orders for five different color variants just over a week ago before changing its name to Customize My Plates last week due to trademark infringment. Sony however did not end its legal dispute just there. Customize My Plates has now been forced by Sony to cancel and refund all pre-orders, and to cease all activities or else face legal action.

“…after only a day of our website being live, Sony’s lawyers asked us to change our name (at the time PlateStation5), due to trademark infringements,” said Customize My Plates in a statement to VGC. “We thought this switch would be enough to keep everyone happy, and honestly were hoping so since we were already underway with our product development.

“But then Sony’s lawyers told us it was their opinion, Sony’s intellectual property extended to the faceplates, and that if we continued to sell and distribute them in any country, we would end up in court.

“This all came to light yesterday and we are now cancelling and refunding all faceplate orders worldwide… we are extremely disappointed about this but we have no other option.”

The PS5 custom faceplate maker had previously made it clear that the company has no affiliation with neither Sony nor PlayStation. Consumers though were still quick to pre-order everything on sale. Cherry Red, Chromatic, Indigo Blue, Jungle Camo, and the all-important Matte Black variants were all sold out within a week.

The first batch of pre-orders were expected to ship out within two weeks after PlayStation 5 launches worldwide. PS5 owners will now have to live with the existing two-tone white-on-black finish until Sony decides to offer an alternative.