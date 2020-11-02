Fortnite Does 4K/60FPS On PS5 & Xbox Series X, Releases Day One

Fortnite will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X the day each next-generation console launches. The insanely popular battle royale game will come with its own next-generation enhancements and which have now been detailed.

According to an announcement made earlier today, Fortnite runs in “smooth” 60 frames per second at “stunning” 4K resolution on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. The same frame-rate will be supported for Xbox Series S but at a much lower 1080p resolution, particularly because the Xbox Series S version of the game still features “most of the visual enhancements” of the Xbox Series X version.

Those next-generation visual enhancements come in the form of “a dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid, and all-new Storm and cloud effects.”

Fortnite also uses the solid-state drives of both PS5 and Xbox Series X to get players into matches faster. Epic Games confirms that in addition to lowering the matchmaking time, the solid-state drives improve texture loading as well.

PlayStation 5 in particular offers more ways to play Fortnite. The game makes use of DualSense for starters. The developer states that haptic feedback will make players feel like they are actually “holding the suppressed SMG or the bolt-action sniper rifle” in their hands. While haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons will make players feel the tension in pulling the trigger.

Fortnite furthermore supports PS5 Activities, meaning that players can jump straight into their desired mode from the PS5 home screen. This though should work similarly on Xbox Series X through Quick Resume.

The next-generation Fortnite builds are not “simply tweaked last-generation builds,” reminds Epic Games. They are “new native ones to harness the power of the new consoles!” However, regardless of what platform players choose, Fortnite supports cross-play across the board. All progression and cosmetics hence carry over to the new consoles as well.