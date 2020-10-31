There are 8 boroughs in the game. Each has different locations where you can find the respective audio logs. In the Watch Dogs Legion Audio Log Locations guide below, we summed up the 50 audio logs that you can find throughout the game, borough wise.

Watch Dogs Legion Audio Log Locations

If you are looking forward to unlocking the Oral History achievement, you need to ensure that you collect at least 50 Audio logs in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Most commonly, you will be able to collect them through the main storyline, but in case you miss some of them, this Watch Dogs Legion Audio Log Locations guide will help you out.

City of Westminister Audio Logs

The first area of interest here is the Safehouse. There are 7 audio logs here. In the mission ‘The Earl of Fortune,’ you will be able to find most of them.

The first one is on the table in the corner as soon as you spawn. 2nd one is on the table as you go through the tunnel.

Go back to the area where you spawned and turn left to find one on the table. Now go back from here, then turn left and then left twice at the end of the path to find another one.

Go back and up the stairs to find one on the right and then go back down the stairs, turn left and you will find more stairs.

Follow the path to find another audio log in the end, surrounded by mannequins. One of the mannequins on the way is also wearing an audio file. This one is on the left of the stairs.

The next area of interest is the London carriage Service. Once here, deploy the spiderbot and go straight down to the lower level. Turn left to find the first audio log.

Camden Audio Logs

Make your way to Crescent Park and toss the spider bot inside the park. Go straight and avoid the guards. The audio log is on a sofa next to a tent.

City of London Audio Logs

Fast travel to the TOAM Attack Site, turn left and go inside the yellow tent to find the 11th audio file. The next one is here too. Fast Travel to the marker again and toss the spider wall in the facility. The audio file is in the yellow tent.

Fast travel to The Roberts and Scott Hail. Go straight through the door and find the log on the left side. The next one is in the Great Fire Monument; drop down the spider bot and find the file on the Sofa.

Go now to Spine, deploy the spider bot, guide it down in the alley following the marker and find the log. Now for the next one, go to Horizon Multinational. The audio file is just below you near the tree.

Head to Carousel Plaza, drop the spider bot down on the tent in the restricted area, go inside it and obtain the log. Access the Carousel Plaza again. Use the spider bot again to find the log; it will be on a box next to a raised platform with a drone in the center.

Now go to Finsbury Circus Garden, follow the marker to find the three logs here. The next two files can easily be found in Barbican Center. For the 2nd one, you will need to use the spider bot.

Islington and Hackney

Go to Sandstone Residence for the first one here. Guide the spider bot through the vent, into the upper section of the residence, and finally the house’s left side. Go through the glass door to find the log on your right.

Go to the Finsbury New Project site now. Drop the spider bot down to find the audio log on the table inside the tent.

Access NeoGate and you can find the log directly below you. Just drop the bot down to obtain it. From here, go left but avoid the guards to find the next audio file on the lower section.

Fast travel to Old Street Orchestra House now drop the spider bot again to land directly above the file,

Now go to World of Tomorrow, yet again, drop the spider bot down and land directly above the file, just beside the laptop.

Go to Broken Studio, drop the spider bot down, access the little vent like a tunnel on the wall on the east. At the end, you can find the audio file beside a teddy bear.

The next one is in the Museum of Home. Once again, drop the spider bot down and guide it to the log location. Go to the Hackney Bathe now, enter the facility through the door, go left and through the gap, down the stairs and straight ahead to find the file. This one is behind the gas cylinders, so you have to shoot at them to burst them.

Go to Old Canal Warehouse. Throw the Spider bot directly above the audio log beneath you. The last one in this area is in Cargo Collective.

Tower Hamlet

Access Cemetery Park and drop the bot down. The file is inside the hollow tree trunk on the ground, which the bot can crawl inside of.

Go to Albion Station Bethnal Green, go down the stairs and download the key from the dead officer straight ahead. Go past the dead body and turn left to find it on the table.

From here, go back and turn right, find the Closed Circuit terminal and destroy it. Turn back and open the locked door, obtain the log on the table.

Now go to Brick Lane, turn left immediately to find the log on the bench table. Now fast travel to White Chappel Terminus, drop the spider bot down and guide it to the location.

Now for the next few files, you need to fast travel to the Tower of London. Follow the markers and you will easily find two files here.

The last file on this area is on the Tower Bridge. Fast travel to it, toss the spider bot on the stairs. Go up them, and obtain the file on the control panel here.

South Wark

First of all, head to Rotherhithe Docks, go through the Shutter and turn left. Go up the stairs and enter the boat. Make sure you avoid the guards. On the top of the block on the boat you will find the file.

Now fast travel to Butter’s Warf Houseboats, jump down to find it on your right. Next one is in Potter Field Park, as soon as you spawn you can find it on your left on the ground.

Fast travel to Southwark Cathedral now and go right from the spawn point to find the audio log on the table with some food.

The next one is in The Martlet’s nest. Just go inside and find it on a barrel right in front of you.

Go to Nexus Tower, deploy the spiderbot, guide it up the stairs on the left side, go through the fan vent, jump over the lasers.

Now on your right will be a vent that you need to go through after unlocking it with the nearby control panel. At the end, turn left and go through the glass door to find the file.

Go to Tidis park now and turn right to find the log on the bench. Now fast travel to Tidis and guide the bot through vent on your right from the spawn location. At the end of the vent, drop down to your right side to find the file.

The final file is in South Wark Incinerator. Just drop the bot down, enter through the door, go down the stairs on the left and find the file on the table on right.