The Invincible Targets 4K With “Smooth” Frame Rates, Uses DualSense Tech For “Complex Interactions”

The first round of details for The Invincible, a third-person science-fiction thriller by former CD Projekt Red and Techland developers, are now here.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, CEO Marek Markuszewski confirmed that newfound Polish studio Starward Industries is “aiming at utilising a full resolution enabled by each of these [PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X] platforms, with a frame rate that allows for smooth gameplay.”

Both next-generation consoles are designed to achieve 4K resolution in 60 frames per second. Markuszewski however refrained from mentioning specifics but did assure that ongoing development is “seriously pushing forward the visual experience” for The Invincible on all supported platforms.

“The Invincible will lay out its brilliant story with a matching opulence of visual features,” said Markuszewski when asked about next-generation hardware and features. He particularly pointed out how hardware ray-tracing “unbelievably upgrades the already highly realistic environments” on Xbox Series X. That and how the new Tempest 3D AudioTech and DualSense features “improve immersion and experience” on PlayStation 5.

Markuszewski furthermore teased how the new adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of DualSense “are perfect to illustrate the complex interactions with objects such as machines, tools and equipment in the game by adding a new angle to improve experience.” He noted that “a more intuitive and literally tactile gameplay” will greatly help to add additional layers of immersion in a game like The Invincible which stands on a cornerstone of interactive storytelling.

The Invincible has been in development for a while now. Markuszewski confirmed that “pre-production, closing the scope, feature list, scenario, gameplay prototypes and benchmarks for graphic assets” were all completed back in Spring 2020. Starward Industries is currently putting together a pre-alpha with a full walkthrough. The developer (and publisher) hence is confident of a simultaneous release somewhere in 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

The Invincible already has its Steam listing with a batch of eerie screenshots.