Last-Gen Assassin’s Creed Games May Not Be PS5 Compatible

Several weeks ago, Sony revealed a number of things about the Playstation 5 and its backwards compatibility function, including releasing a short list of games that would not be playable on the system. However, that might end up including last-gen Assassin’s Creed games, according to a rumor that’s recently started circulating.

The rumor began on a Reddit post that brought up a Ubisoft post about the backwards compatibility potential of each game. While all of Ubisoft’s games would be available on the Xbox Series X, a number of games, which included the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy pack and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, would not be.

Sony has prepared for this, saying that the ten games that aren’t compatible with the Playstation 5 may be subject to change, so said list may be growing in the future. Syndicate’s listing on the Playstation Store claims that when played on the Playstation 5 the game may exhibit various errors and Playstation 4 features may be absent.

Exactly why some last-gen Assassin’s Creed games may not be Playstation 5 compatible remains a mystery. While the Chronicles trilogy was a series of short games that don’t figure into the main story, Syndicate is a mainline game, and a major one at that, yet Ubisoft hasn’t offered an explanation.

It may be that whatever Ubisoft used to develop Syndicate isn’t compatible with the Playstation 4 (especially since it’s the last Assassin’s Creed game made before the change to the more open-world style game of Origins and Odyssey), but all we can do is keep guessing.

If it does turn out that last-gen Assassin’s Creed games aren’t backwards compatible with the Playstation 5, like Syndicate, hopefully Ubisoft will announce that. Whether more games from the series will be added to that list remains to be seen as well, but hopefully Ubisoft just hasn’t gotten around to converting Syndicate yet, especially since multiple last-gen games from the series have been remastered before.