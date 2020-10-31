Dark Pictures Little Hope All Picture Locations Guide

Our Dark Pictures Little Hope All Pictures Locations takes a dig into the locations of all the pictures currently available in this brand-new iteration of the Dark Pictures franchise.

Dark Pictures Little Hope All Picture Locations

There are 13 pictures, in total, that this DPA iteration features; 6 White Framed, 6 Black Framed, and 1 Gold Framed.

Once you’ve gotten your hands on all of them, you’ll be awarded A Complete Picture Trophy.

Our guide below will cut out the work for you by telling you exactly where you can find these pictures in chronological order.

So, let’s get started!

White Framed Picture # 1 – Deadly Omen

In the No Escape Scene, after you’ve opened the gate for Angela and Daniel, head straight inside with a torch.

Soon, you’ll come across a car with a truck bed. In the truck bed, you’ll find this picture placed on a wooden box.

Black Framed Picture # 1 – Familiars

During the Playing Tricks Scene, look around with a torch.

You’ll find this picture on a wooden table.

Black Framed Picture # 3 – Human Sacrifice

In the Confrontation Scene, head straight ahead.

You’ll find this picture on a barrel near an old-fashioned house.

White Framed Picture # 3 – Mercy

In the Offtrack Scene, walk the perimeter of the house.

You’ll find this picture on a barrel.

Black Framed Picture # 2 – Like a Stone

In the Another Way Scene, move past the swing and head north-west.

You’ll be able to find this picture on a wooden table.

White Framed Picture # 2 – Ritual Blade

During the Another Way Scene, find a way to get into the store.

Once inside, proceed to the corridor and look for the room with shelves.

The picture you’re looking for will be placed on one of those shelves.

White Framed Picture # 4 – Shackled

During the Crossing Scene, head straight ahead.

Now, take the pathway to your left through the woods.

There will be a house in front of you, and this picture will be placed on a wooden crate at its entrance.

Black Framed Picture # 4 – Dark Magic

During the Troubled History Scene, you’ll be able to acquire this picture from a wooden table inside the room with empty shelves.

White Framed Picture # 5 – Voodoo Doll

During the Pursued Scene, you’ll find this picture on one of the wooden tables, placed to your left.

Black Framed Picture # 5 – Exorcism

During the Surrounded Scene, you’ll be able to find this picture from inside the room at the church’s entrance.

White Framed Picture # 6 – Demon at the Door

During the Reflections Scene, keep moving forward and then turn left from the wooden board.

Soon, you’ll find a wooden table ahead with this picture lying on it.

Black Framed Picture # 6 – Pressed into Silence

You’ll find this picture on a steel crate in the Ruined Scene. This crate is right next to the house in front of you.

Gold Framed Picture – Rope

During the Full Circle Scene, you’ll find this picture on the wooden table in an untidy room.