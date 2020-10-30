Watch Dogs Legion Southwark Tech Point Locations Guide

There are 21 Tech Points available in the Southwark district in Watch Dogs Legion. Although their positions are marked on the map, you can still have a hard time actually finding them as the marker doesn’t give their precise location.

To help you out with finding all 21 Tech Points in Southwark, we’ve prepared this guide to walk you through the exact location of each one of them.

Watch Dogs Legion Southwark Tech Point Locations

Tech Points are an extremely useful item in Watch Dogs Legion as they allow you to unlock and upgrade different gadgets.

It takes 15 Tech Points to unlock a gadget, and around 25-45 of them to fully max it out.

So, you’ll need to find quite a lot of Tech Points if you want to have the best possible gear for your missions.

All of the Tech Points in Southwark are on top of rooftops, and some of them are even hidden away in vents up there, so make sure you have a Cargo Drone and Spiderbot available before you go out hunting for them.

Tech Point #1: AYW Imports

The first Tech Point can be found at AYW Imports, which is at the north-west corner of Southwark.

It’s sitting on an AC unit on the rooftop of the building so you’ll need to use your Cargo Drone to reach it. Once you get near the Tech Point, you can use your Spiderbot to get it.

Tech Point #2: Queen’s Walk

This Tech Point is at Queen’s Walk, which is on the northern side of Southwark.

To get it, you have to first align all the power grids outside the building which will unlock the internal network of the building.

After that, use your Spiderbot to crawl inside the vent and grab the Tech Point from there.

Tech Point #3: HMS Belfast

This Tech Point is on HMS Belfast ship, which is parked at the docks on the northern-most side of Southwark.

Use your Cargo Drone to fly above the ship and grab the Tech Point from there.

Tech Point #4: City Hall

This Tech Point is at the City Hall, which is also on the northern side of Southwark.

When you arrive at the City Hall, look for an archway next to a boat. When you find it, use your Spiderbot to crawl inside it.

Move the bot forward until you see the vent with the ctOS nametag to the right. Crawl through the vent and when you come out of the other side, you’ll find the Tech Point to your left.

Tech Point #5: Tower Bridge

This Tech Point is on the Tower Bridge, which connects Southwark and Tower Hamlets.

Use your Spiderbot to get inside the house which is right at the start of the bridge.

Head upstairs until you’re on the bridge and then jump onto the platform above, to the right, to find the Tech Point.

Tech Point #6: Shad Thames Plaza

This Tech Point is at the Shad Thames Plaza, which is on the eastern side of Southwark.

The Tech Point is on the rooftop, so you’ll need to use your Cargo Drone and Spiderbot to reach it.

Tech Point #7: Rotherhithe Docks

This Tech Point is at the Rotherhithe Docks, which are at the north-east corner of Southwark. The Tech Point is sitting on a rooftop of a building at the Docks.

Tech Point #8: Southwark River Gate

This Tech Point is at the Southwark River Gate, which is on the eastern side of Southwark. It’s hidden inside a vent on a rooftop near the gate.

Tech Point #9: Tidis

This Tech Point is in Tidis, which is on the south-eastern side of Southwark. It’s right next to the entrance, but this area is restricted so you’ll need to use your Spiderbot to get it.

Tech Point #10: Tidis Park

This Tech Point is at the Tidis Park, which is at the south-east corner of Southwark. It’s inside a vent on a rooftop of a building at the park.

Tech Point #11: Southwark Auto Conversions

This Tech Point is in Southwark Auto Conversions, which is on the southern side of Southwark. It’s sitting on the building’s balcony.

Tech Point #12: Guy’s Hospital

This Tech Point is at Guy’s Hospital, which is at the center of Southwark. It’s on the rooftop of the hospital.

Tech Point #13: Nexus Tower

This Tech Point is in the Nexus Tower, which is near the center of Southwark. Use your Spiderbot to get into the building and go up the stairs to reach a Vent Hatch.

Open up the hatch and jump through and then crawl into the vent in the area to your left to get the Tech Point.

Tech Point #14: King’s Head Yard

This Tech Point is at King’s Head Yard, which is near the center of Southwark, right next to the Nexus Tower. It’s on the rooftop of the building.

Tech Point #15: St. George Church

This Tech Point is in the St. George Church, which is on the western side of Southwark.

It’s inside a vent on the rooftop of the Church. You’ll need to align the power grids to unlock the vent.

Tech Point #16: Southwark Residential

This Tech Point is at the Southwark Residential Area, which is on the western side of Southwark. It’s on the rooftop of the building that’s in construction.

Tech Point #17: The Mix

This Tech Point is at The Mix, which is at the south-west corner of Southwark. It’s inside a vent on the rooftop.

Tech Point #18: Civil Aviation Traffic Office

This Tech Point is at the Civil Aviation Traffic Office, which is near the south-west corner of Southwark. It’s on the rooftop of the office.

Tech Point #19: Around LON Bus Depot

This Tech Point is at the Around LON Bus Depot, which is on the southern side of Southwark. It’s on the rooftop of the building.

Tech Point #20: Southwark Incinerator

This Tech Point is at the Southwark Incinerator, which is at the center of the southern boundary of Southwark. It’s on a rooftop outside the incinerator.

Tech Point #21: Tidis Advanced Technologies

This Tech Point is at Tidis Advanced Technologies, which is at the south-west corner of Southwark. It’s on the catwalk of the building.