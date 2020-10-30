In this guide, we’ll explain how Permadeath Works in Watch Dogs Legion, how to turn it on, and, most importantly, how it makes your gameplay experience worth your while in WDL.

How Permadeath Works in Watch Dogs Legion

Those of you who are already into turn-based RPGs you’ll already be familiar with permadeath.

For the rest, however, this might come as a new feature.

Permadeath takes away the ability of your operatives to respawn after taking critical damage and dying.

This does not include your operative being beaten up or arrested, given that they still have some life left in them.

Turning on Permadeath

You’ll be asked to keep the setting on or off when you begin the game.

The feature cannot be used until you’ve completed the Reporting for Duty mission.

This gives you sufficient time to get familiarized with the game before pumping up the difficulty.

If you’re not satisfied with the setting, you can always turn it off later in the game from the settings.

But keep in mind that once you’ve turned it off, it cannot be turned on again for that section of the game.

The same goes for disabling permadeath at the beginning of the game. It cannot be enabled again. Once the decision has been made, it’s been made!

This comes as a part of making the game more challenging and interesting so that you don’t turn it off when things start going sideways and then turn it back on when things start falling in line.

If you want the game to be even more challenging, feel free to opt for the Iron Man mode. This mode won’t allow you to turn off permadeath at all.

Still, confused if you want to play with permadeath turned on or off? Here is why you should be playing with it being turned on.

Is Permadeath Worth it?

It is definitely worth it!

Recruiting and managing operatives is one of the most crucial aspects of the game, especially when it comes to picking the right man for the job.

What if that right man for the job dies on the job? There’s no going back.

To prevent that from happening, you’ll be planning out the missions properly and be more indulged in the game.

And this is the sole purpose of the permadeath feature.

With the permadeath turned on, you’ll be consistently recruiting more operatives and trying to keep them alive at all costs.

If you run out of operatives, good luck picking off from the beginning of the game!