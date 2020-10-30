Watch Dogs Legion Defiance Activities Guide

To earn yourself the ‘Take Back London’ trophy and achievement in Watch Dogs Legion, you need to complete 22 Oppression Defiance Activities, which are scattered around the map of the game.

There’s a lot you need to do to get all these activities done, so we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll walk you through the complete process of each Defiance Activity in Watch Dogs Legion, so you can get the Take Back London trophy/achievement.

Watch Dogs Legion Defiance Activities

After you complete the “Clarion Call” quest, take a look at your map and you’ll see red icons scattered all around it. Each Red Icon indicates a unique Oppression Defiance Activity.

Each of the 8 boroughs in the game has about 3 to 4 different Defiance Activities. As you start completing them, the level of oppression in that borough will start to go down.

Once you complete all of the Defiance Activities in a borough, a new mission will be unlocked called the “Defiance Mission.”

When you complete this mission, you’ll cause an uprising in the borough, which will lead to the complete liberation of it.

Do note that the borough of Camden will be turned defiant automatically as you play through the “Reporting for Duty” mission.

This means that you’ll only have to liberate 7 boroughs yourself.

When you liberate a borough, you’ll reap the following rewards:

The location of all the Tech Points in the borough will be uncovered on the map.

You’ll be given a very useful skilled agent.

Your reputation among the people will greatly increase, which will make it much easier to get people on your team.

An important thing to note is that it’s a really good idea to use a Construction Worker to do the Defiance Activities.

This is due to the fact that a Construction Worker will have access to a Cargo Drone, which you can use to get on top of buildings easily.

All you need to do is to hijack the worker’s drone, place it on the street and jump on top of it. You can then fly yourself up to the top of any building you want.

Defiance Activity Types

There are several different types of Defiance Activities. Each type has a unique objective.

The basic objective of each type of activity is given below:

Collect Evidence: Obtain some physical evidence.

Disrupt Propaganda: Get on top of a building’s rooftop and hack some consoles.

Rescue Freedom Fighters: Break some freedom fighters out of their prisons.

Neutralize VIP: Eliminate the marked person.

Hack ctOS Hub: Gain control of cameras by hacking a console and then obtain information from the area using those cameras.

Photograph Evidence: Take photos of the desired subject.

Digital Deface: Hack the console on the rooftop of the marked building.

Sabotage: Sabotage the enemies by hacking the console in their area.

Westminster Defiance Activities

Defiance Activity #1: Rescue Freedom Fighter

Travel to the New Scotland Yard and locate the freedom fighter on the ground floor. Right next to the gate of his cell will be a circuit box. Use it to open up the door and free him.

Defiance Activity #2: Disrupt Propaganda (Part 1)

Use your Cargo Drone to get up on top of the building’s rooftop. The ctOS console is inside a gated area and the only way to get in is by the air duct.

Before you can use the air duct to get into the area, you need to get rid of the box clogging it.

Use your Cargo Drone again to grab the box and move it out of the way. Then, spawn your Spiderbot and get inside the fenced area to hack the console.

Defiance Activity #3: Disrupt Propaganda (Part 2)

Use your Cargo Drone once again to get up on top of the building and then hack the ctOS console.

Defiance Mission – “Like Clockwork”

After you’ve completed all of the activities above, you’ll get the Defiance Mission for this borough, which is called “Like Clockwork.”

All you need to do for this mission is to spawn your Spiderbot and use it to travel up the Clocktower of London. Complete the mission to unlock tech points.

London Defiance Activities

Defiance Activity #1: Hack ctOS Hub (Part 1)

When you go inside the marked area, you’ll find yourself outside a locked homeless shelter. You’ll have to first unlock the door.

To do this, first hijack the drone sitting on the table near you. Fly it up until it’s above the balcony and then scan the environment.

When you do this, you’ll see a key icon pop up on your minimap. You can then use your drone to scan the datapad on the balcony to unlock the door.

Once you’re inside the shelter, you’ll need to hack the main console. To do this, you’ll have to play a minigame where you’ll only be able to use cameras.

Jump to the very first mannequin and scan the main console.

You’ll need to enter a password into this console, which can be obtained by scanning the text files on the 3 computers in this area.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to hack the ctOS console and this activity will be completed.

Defiance Activity #2: Photograph Evidence

Travel to the marked area and hack the drone adjacent to the two journalists having a chat by the van.

Fly the drone through the hole in the slabs of red wood by the journalists and you’ll enter an underground tunnel. Keep flying through this tunnel until you arrive at the room which contains the evidence that you need to photograph. Take pictures of the evidence to complete the activity.

Defiance Activity #3: Sabotage

All you need to do for this activity is to head over to the marked area and use the console. Use your Cargo Drone to get over there quickly.

Defiance Mission – “Mind Games”

Head inside the marked building and go up the elevator. After exiting the elevator, look for a Spiderbot station up the stairs.

Hack the Spiderbot and go through the air duct next to the Spiderbot station.

Keep going through the ducts until you arrive at a yellow interaction point. Here, you need to hack the four yellow computers using the cameras.

After you’ve hacked the computers, you’ll then need to align a power grid. This can be done by hacking the flying drone to complete the mission.

Islington & Hackney

Defiance Activity #1: Neutralize VIP

All you need to do for this mission is to eliminate the marked person. He’ll be surrounded by a few guards, but it’ll be very easy to take them all out.

Defiance Activity #2: Collect Evidence

The evidence you need to find for this activity is inside a barricaded garage. Get up on top of this garage and summon a Cargo Drone. Then, use the drone to grab the explosive containers sitting in the garden behind this garage.

Put the explosive containers right next to the wood barricading the garage entrance and blow it up. This will allow you to obtain the evidence and complete this activity.

Defiance Activity #3: Sabotage

Use your Cargo Drone to reach the marked console and hack it to complete this activity.

Defiance Mission – “Fight of Flight Plan”

This is a very straightforward mission. It requires you to demolish five vehicles using a drone before the timer runs out.

Tower Hamlets

Defiance Activity #1: Rescue Freedom Fighter

To enter the building where the freedom fighter is trapped, use the door on the backside, in the parking lot. Once inside, open up the door of the freedom fighter’s cell using the terminal next to it.

Defiance Activity #2: Collect Evidence

Instead of going to the icon for this activity, head over to the graveyard north of it. Here, you’ll find a large white tower right in the center.

Spawn a Spiderbot here and go through the vent at the base of the tower. This will lead you to an underground tunnel.

Keep moving through this tunnel until you get to the end. Once there, you’ll find a laptop containing the evidence you need.

Make sure to avoid the puddles of water along the way, or your Spiderbot will break.

Defiance Activity #3: Neutralize VIP

The marked person will inside a fortified area. Use your Cargo Drone to reach him and then take care of him.

Defiance Mission – “Driven to Distraction”

This Defiance Mission is literally just a race. You need to drive through all the checkpoints within a limited amount of time.

Keep in mind that you can get cars out of your way by hacking them.

Southwark Defiance Activities

Defiance Activity #1: Photograph Evidence

Go inside the marked location and hack the datapad in the lobby. The evidence you need to photograph is on the other side of a locked door.

To unlock it, spawn a Spiderbot and go through the vent in the floor.

Pop up from the other side and unlock the door from there. You can then photograph the evidence to complete the activity.

Defiance Activity #2: Digital Deface

Use your Cargo Drone to reach the marked location and then hack the console to complete the activity.

Defiance Activity #3: Sabotage

To enter the marked locations, climb over the surrounding walls. Once inside, eliminate the hostiles there and then hack the console to complete the activity.

Defiance Activity #4: Hack ctOS Hub

Use your Cargo Drone to get on top of the marked rooftop and then interact with the ctOS Hub. When you hack it, you’ll gain access to the camera of the cockpit of a plane.

Zoom into the pair of blue datapads in the cockpit and hack the data from them to complete the activity.

Defiance Mission – “Information Overload”

Head inside the marked building and make your way upstairs. There will be quite a few enemies in your path, so be prepared to fight them off.

Once you’re upstairs, head over to the marked door. You’ll have to unlock it, which can be done by using a Spiderbot to crawl through the vent and interact with the circuit box.

Go through the door and use the elevator to reach the next area. In this area, you’ll need to complete a platforming minigame using a maintenance drone.

Fly the drone through the red openings in the server towers, head past the enemies while dodging the steam coming out of the pipes, grab the battery and then retrace your path to get back to where you started from.

You can then put the battery at the marker to finish off this mission.

Lambeth Defiance Activities

Defiance Activity #1: Disrupt Propaganda

Use your Cargo Drone to get on top of the museum and then interact with the propaganda box to complete this activity.

Defiance Activity #2: Digital Deface

This activity needs you to get on top of the St. Thomas’ Hospital skyscraper. This building is so tall that you can’t even use your Cargo Drone to get up on top of it.

Hack the Window Washing Lift swinging from the skyscraper and bring it down, then hop in it and take yourself up to the rooftop to be able to complete this activity.

Defiance Activity #3: Photograph Evidence

The evidence you need to photograph for this activity is located on the top floor of the Albion Station Kennington building, which is a restricted area.

Use your Cargo Drone to fly up on top of it and then photograph the evidence to complete this activity.

Defiance Mission – “Wheels in Motion”

For this mission, you need to first reach the marked console. It’s sitting on a platform on the river, guarded by a security drone and defense turret.

When you hack the console, you’ll gain access to an Albion attack drone.

Then, you’ll have to blow up some propane tanks by the Eye of London using the drone and then hack a screen to complete this mission.

Nine Elms

Defiance Activity #1: Sabotage

Use your Cargo Drone to go straight to the marked sabotage point and then hack the console to complete this activity.

Defiance Activity #2: Neutralize VIP

The VIP for this activity is actually an Albion Attack Drone, which is located on top of a building. You can use your Cargo Drone as always to reach the Albion Attack Drone.

When you get near it, wait for it to reveal its orange-colored parts from under its wing.

When it shows them, shoot at them to damage the Drone. There’s no other way to deal damage to it.

When you deal enough damage to destroy it, this activity will be completed.

Defiance Activity #3: Photograph Evidence

The evidence you need to photograph for this activity is located in the Parcel Fox Distribution Center, which is a hostile area.

Use the entry point of the building at the south-west corner to get inside and then use your Spiderbot to crawl through the floor vent. This vent will lead you to the room containing the evidence.

Interact with the circuit box in the room to open the door and then photograph the evidence to complete this activity.

Defiance Mission – “The Black Hole of Battersea”

Talk to the man at the marked location and then travel to the floor down below, which is the restricted area of the power plant.

Go through the door adjacent to the waterway and take the elevator. After exiting the elevator, hack the News Drone and fly it through the vents to obtain a password that will open up the locked door near you.

Go through this door and interact with the circuit box. This room will be really dark, so use the light from your drone to have less trouble finding the circuit box.

After that, complete the circuit puzzle using the drone and then beat the platforming minigame.

Finally, use the computer to unlock the room where the hostages are trapped and this mission will be completed.