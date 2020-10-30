PS5 Custom Faceplate Maker Confirms High Demand, Sells Out Entire Stock

PlayStation 5 was presumed to have a sizable market for custom faceplates. That has now been confirmed ahead of launch with a third-party peripheral company selling out its entire stock of PS5 custom faceplates within a short span.

United Kingdom-based PlateStation 5 began taking pre-orders for five different color variants just over a week ago. Cherry Red, Chromatic, Indigo Blue, Jungle Camo, and the all-important Matte Black have all sold out since then.

Sony Interactive Entertainment though did force the peripheral company to change its name due to trademark reasons. PlateStation 5 is now going forward as Customize My Plates and wants to remind everyone (via VGC) that it has no affiliation with either Sony or the PlayStation brand.

The unofficial PS5 custom faceplate maker is now working with manufacturers in the United Kingdom and China to meet the high demand. The material used is said to be “premium industry standard plastic” and the design based on dimensions released by Sony. The first batch of pre-orders are expected to ship out within two weeks after PlayStation 5 launches worldwide.

Customize My Plates has obviously not tested its faceplates on an actual console unit. If something goes wrong through, or if consumers are unhappy with their purchase, a full refund has been promised regardless.

Sony demonstrated in a recent hardware teardown how the side panels of PS5 can be easily removed by just lifting the back corners and sliding the panels right off without the need of any tools. This makes for a potential aftermarket for PS5 custom faceplates or for modders to remove the twin panels and paint them on their own.

Expect other third-party peripheral manufacturers to jump in down the road. Customize My Plates is in the meantime offering each color variant for $39.99 / £32.

PlayStation 5 and its all-digital edition launch for $500 and $400 respectively on November 12, 2020. Sony has only announced a single two-tone finish where white panels cover a black body.