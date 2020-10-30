Path Of Exile Update Delayed To Allow Players To Play Cyberpunk 2077

The Path of Exile December update, 3.13, has been delayed. Developer Grinding Gear Games announced this on its forum just today, and explained that the reason for the delay was to allow players to not have to choose between Path of Exile and Cyberpunk 2077. The update was originally set for December 11.

Path of Exile has been getting steady updates for a good while now, and 3.13 was supposed to release endgame content that players could use to go deeper into the game. However, yesterday it was announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting delayed until December 10.

Considering the hype surrounding the game, which was first announced in 2013 and finally getting a release date seven years later, Grinding Gear Games decided that if any of its players also wanted to play Cyberpunk it wouldn’t do to make them choose between one or the other, hence the delay.

Even with the delay and Cyberpunk 2077’s new release date, however, this delay won’t affect the development of the Path of Exile update and it’s still expected to release on time for the new date. You won’t have to worry about a lack of content either, as a multi-week event will be put in its place.

The delay also gives Grinding Gear Games the opportunity to begin work on the 3.14 expansion, considering they’ll have a month to do whatever they want. The 3.13 update was supposed to be finished by mid-December, but now with it just sitting on the servers waiting to be implemented, it gives the developers the opportunity for a head start.

So, if you play Path of Exile but have been waiting eagerly for Cyberpunk 2077 to come out, don’t worry. When the time comes, you won’t have to make a choice between whichever game will be having updates at that point. You can currently play Path of Exile on Playstation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming out December 10 on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, with the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 also eventually getting the game.