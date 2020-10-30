Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Takes About An Entire SSD On PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone combined were frequently made fun of for taking more than 200GB of storage space. The new and upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alone goes far beyond that storage threshold.

According to official specifications from earlier today, players are required to free up at least 250GB of storage space on their hard drives to install the complete game. Black Ops Cold War hence takes up an entire 250GB solid-state drive and which will only prove to be limiting once post-release updates and expansion packs start rolling in down the road.

Take note that the 250GB storage requirement is for the complete experience and for players who want to play Black Ops Cold War in glorious 4K resolution with ray tracing and ultra settings enabled.

Treyarch and Raven Software have however made it so that players can choose to uninstall modes they are not interested in. The multiplayer mode alone weighs only 50GB, meaning that players can uninstall the single-player campaign to free up space after they are done. This does not include the standalone Warzone game though which comes separate to the default multiplayer mode.

There is a silver lining. Infinity Ward managed to reduce the storage requirements of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to less than 170GB with recent patches. Treyarch and Raven Software can hence be expected to do the same but obviously not right away. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War still requires a massive 250GB of hard drive space on day one on PC. Storage requirements for current- and next-generation consoles remain to be confirmed. They should not be as much as 250GB but they will probably not be any much lighter.

The new Black Ops Cold War installment releases for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on November 13, 2020.