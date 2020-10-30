Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets “Integrated Into Warzone” In December

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases in early November but will not support the standalone free-to-play Warzone game until a month after.

During an earnings call earlier today (via Charlie Intel) for the third quarter ended of the 2020 financial year, publisher Activision confirmed that Black Ops Cold War will receive its first season of content in December and which will be when the new installment gets “integrated into Warzone.”

Integration here means that players will be able to use their Black Ops Cold War weapons and operators, as well as cosmetics, in Warzone. Activision is hence giving players at least a month to progress in the default multiplayer modes of the new Call of Duty game before jumping into Warzone with their new (already unlocked) Black Ops Cold War weapons and operators. Take note that players will still have the option to choose loadouts from Modern Warfare as well.

One cool feature players will see is that they’ll be able to choose either their Black Ops loadout or their Modern Warfare loadout in Warzone for their gameplay. And this is just one example of how Warzone’s gonna expand and evolve overtime.

Activision has not provided an exact release date for the said integration but which should happen before the holidays begin. Expect a massive update to hence go live in early December to debut the first-ever battle pass of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Activision has further teased the arrival of “substantial new content” in Warzone following the integration. This may perhaps be the long-rumored thematic changes to the map in light of the Black Ops storyline.

The official specifications are also already in and which may be alarming for some players. The new game requires at least 250GB of storage space on PC for the complete experience and for players who want to play in glorious 4K resolution with ray tracing and ultra settings enabled.

The new Black Ops Cold War installment releases for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on November 13, 2020.