Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Runs “Upscaled” 4K/60FPS On PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla runs in 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The much-asked question of which of the two consoles runs the game in native 4K unfortunately leaves PS5 in the dust.

In a statement given to DualShockers earlier today, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla “runs at 4K in 60fps on PS5 (upscaled 4K).”

Before PlayStation fans become too disappointed, consider that upscaling technology has improved a lot over the years and players most often will find it hard to differentiate upscaled from native 4K graphics.

PS5 officially though is unable to run Assassin’s Creed Valhalla natively at 4K resolution while maintaining 60 frames per second. Ubisoft presumably decided to prioritize higher frame rates or else native 4K gameplay on PS5 would have perhaps meant a lower frame-rate.

Xbox Series X however appears to be running the game in native 4K and that too with 60 frames per second. Do note that Ubisoft has not categorically provided a confirmation but has hinted as much.

According to a press release from last month, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla runs at “60FPS in full 4K resolution” on Xbox Series X. The emphasis on “full” being taken as native 4K gameplay on the next-generation Xbox flagship console.

This is probably going to reignite the debate of teraflops. Xbox Series X can hit 12 teraflops of computing power or 12 trillion operations per second. PS5 can only manage 10.28 teraflops. While many developers have pointed out that teraflops should never be taken as a measuring stick, most passionate consumers continue to do so. Whether the absence of those two teraflops on PS5 forced Ubisoft to opt for upscaled or dynamic 4K rendering remains to be seen.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla officially releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10, 2020. The game becomes available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on the day the next-generation consoles launch.