Our Watch Dogs Legion Relic Locations Guide cuts short the work for you and outlines the location of each and every single one of the relics available in WDL.

Watch Dogs Legion Relic Locations

There are a total of 49 Relic Locations in Watch Dogs Legion. To get your hands on the Magpie Trophy, however, you’ll only need 15 of them.

Whether you’re looking to collect every relic there is or acquire the Magpie Trophy, the guide below is for you as it contains the locations of all 49 of the relics.

So, without further ado, let’s begin and mention the location of all the collectible relics in Legion!

City of Westminster

Platform Shoe

Under the Vauxhall Bridge near a discarded cart.

Mobile Phone

Under the Lambeth Bridge, beneath the stairway.

Floppy Disk

In the safe house beneath the stairs.

Scooter Headlamp

In the Duck Island Cottage under the elevated platform.

Lead Soldier

Inside the pipeline at Horse Guards Parade.

Prototype (Optik 0.1)

Amongst some plants at the fence of St. James Square.

DedSec Bracelet

Outside the National Gallery near a couple of barrels.

Fake DedSec Business Card

Outside the Sanford Theatre.

DedSec Bracelet

Over a Ledge at Thorne’s Felts.

Masquerade Ball Prop

Right outside Regalia Theatre.

17th Century Medical Saw

On a crate outside the British Museum.

Camden Relics

Prototype (Optik 0.1)

Inside the electricity room of the Senate House Library.

17th Century Medical Saw

In Ministry of Civic Management, on a crate which is accessible from outside only through the pipeline.

Scooter Headlamp

On the topmost ledge of Camden Market.

Bartmann Jugg

At the second-highest floor of the ETO Bank Construction Site.

Nineteen Eighty-four

Inside a bench at the British Library.

Egyptian Artifact

On the side table of the room which is towards the left of stairs, in the St. Pancras International.

Islington and Hackney Relics

Platform Shoe

On a table outside the small room at Seam Nightclub.

Scooter Headlamp

On the table at the top of Saint John’s Gate.

Radio Londres Microphone

On the roof of Old Street Orchestra House.

Bartman Jug

Inside the broken room at the Hackney Baths.

Tower Hamlets

Prototype (Optik 0.1)

On the top of a crate at Albion Drone Facility.

Masquerade Ball Prop

On the roof of the East London Mosque.

Scooter Headlamp

On the fourth highest floor of the Frenchurch Place.

Bartan Jug

At Albion Station Wapping, on the roof.

Radio Londres Microphone

Right on the edge of the roof of the Tower of London.

City of London Relics

Mobile Phone

Amongst the bushes near Roman Wall.

DedSec Bracelet

Inside the storage room of Bank of England.

Prototype (Optik 0.1)

Beneath the surface of Finsbury Circus Garden.

Mobile Phone

Over the control panel inside the GuildHall.

DedSec Bracelet

On the ledge beneath the Bridge at Holborn Viaduct.

TOAN Conference Past

Inside the TOAN Attack Site.

Southwark

Masquerade Ball Prop

On the top of Bankside Playhouse.

17th Century Medical Saw

In the dark area near the bushes at Southwark Cathedral.

Masquerade Ball Prop

Inside the bushes at Queen’s Walk.

Radio Londres Microphone

On the top of the Civil Aviation Traffic Office.

Nineteen Eighty-Four

Near the computer inside Tidis Advanced Technologies.

Lambeth Relics

17th Century Medical Saw

On the roof of the building at Kennington Park.

Bartman Jug

Inside the room filled with dirt at UK Fibracomm Centre.

Mobile Phone

Right in front of the main power supply Kennington Gasholder.

Nineteen Eighty-Four

At European Processing Centre, on a crate accessible only through the pipeline.

Scooter Headlamp

Inside the container at Dorrel Hand Car Wash.

Platform Shoe

On the roof of the Stage, near the two white bumps.

DedSec Bracelet

On the topmost ledge of E-Storm.

Radio Londres Microphone

Beneath the surface of the Lambeth Palace.

Masquerade Ball Prop

On the roof of the British Theatre, near the solar panels.

British Abolition Medallion

Under the Waterloo Bridge.

Bartman Jug

On the leftward ledge of the Golden Jubilee Bridge.

Nine Elms

The only relic at the Nine Elms can be found at the Docks.