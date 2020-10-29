Our Watch Dogs Legion Relic Locations Guide cuts short the work for you and outlines the location of each and every single one of the relics available in WDL.
Watch Dogs Legion Relic Locations
There are a total of 49 Relic Locations in Watch Dogs Legion. To get your hands on the Magpie Trophy, however, you’ll only need 15 of them.
Whether you’re looking to collect every relic there is or acquire the Magpie Trophy, the guide below is for you as it contains the locations of all 49 of the relics.
So, without further ado, let’s begin and mention the location of all the collectible relics in Legion!
City of Westminster
Platform Shoe
Under the Vauxhall Bridge near a discarded cart.
Mobile Phone
Under the Lambeth Bridge, beneath the stairway.
Floppy Disk
In the safe house beneath the stairs.
Scooter Headlamp
In the Duck Island Cottage under the elevated platform.
Lead Soldier
Inside the pipeline at Horse Guards Parade.
Prototype (Optik 0.1)
Amongst some plants at the fence of St. James Square.
DedSec Bracelet
Outside the National Gallery near a couple of barrels.
Fake DedSec Business Card
Outside the Sanford Theatre.
DedSec Bracelet
Over a Ledge at Thorne’s Felts.
Masquerade Ball Prop
Right outside Regalia Theatre.
17th Century Medical Saw
On a crate outside the British Museum.
Camden Relics
Prototype (Optik 0.1)
Inside the electricity room of the Senate House Library.
17th Century Medical Saw
In Ministry of Civic Management, on a crate which is accessible from outside only through the pipeline.
Scooter Headlamp
On the topmost ledge of Camden Market.
Bartmann Jugg
At the second-highest floor of the ETO Bank Construction Site.
Nineteen Eighty-four
Inside a bench at the British Library.
Egyptian Artifact
On the side table of the room which is towards the left of stairs, in the St. Pancras International.
Islington and Hackney Relics
Platform Shoe
On a table outside the small room at Seam Nightclub.
Scooter Headlamp
On the table at the top of Saint John’s Gate.
Radio Londres Microphone
On the roof of Old Street Orchestra House.
Bartman Jug
Inside the broken room at the Hackney Baths.
Tower Hamlets
Prototype (Optik 0.1)
On the top of a crate at Albion Drone Facility.
Masquerade Ball Prop
On the roof of the East London Mosque.
Scooter Headlamp
On the fourth highest floor of the Frenchurch Place.
Bartan Jug
At Albion Station Wapping, on the roof.
Radio Londres Microphone
Right on the edge of the roof of the Tower of London.
City of London Relics
Mobile Phone
Amongst the bushes near Roman Wall.
DedSec Bracelet
Inside the storage room of Bank of England.
Prototype (Optik 0.1)
Beneath the surface of Finsbury Circus Garden.
Mobile Phone
Over the control panel inside the GuildHall.
DedSec Bracelet
On the ledge beneath the Bridge at Holborn Viaduct.
TOAN Conference Past
Inside the TOAN Attack Site.
Southwark
Masquerade Ball Prop
On the top of Bankside Playhouse.
17th Century Medical Saw
In the dark area near the bushes at Southwark Cathedral.
Masquerade Ball Prop
Inside the bushes at Queen’s Walk.
Radio Londres Microphone
On the top of the Civil Aviation Traffic Office.
Nineteen Eighty-Four
Near the computer inside Tidis Advanced Technologies.
Lambeth Relics
17th Century Medical Saw
On the roof of the building at Kennington Park.
Bartman Jug
Inside the room filled with dirt at UK Fibracomm Centre.
Mobile Phone
Right in front of the main power supply Kennington Gasholder.
Nineteen Eighty-Four
At European Processing Centre, on a crate accessible only through the pipeline.
Scooter Headlamp
Inside the container at Dorrel Hand Car Wash.
Platform Shoe
On the roof of the Stage, near the two white bumps.
DedSec Bracelet
On the topmost ledge of E-Storm.
Radio Londres Microphone
Beneath the surface of the Lambeth Palace.
Masquerade Ball Prop
On the roof of the British Theatre, near the solar panels.
British Abolition Medallion
Under the Waterloo Bridge.
Bartman Jug
On the leftward ledge of the Golden Jubilee Bridge.
Nine Elms
The only relic at the Nine Elms can be found at the Docks.