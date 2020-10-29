Watch Dogs: Legion To Get Two Patches To Address PC Performance Issues

Watch Dogs: Legion has officially released for current-generation platforms but with a series of performance issues on PC.

According to a new thread on Reddit as well as reports coming in from several early adopters, Watch Dogs: Legion is facing frame-rate stuttering and random crashes on PC. Even the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card is apparently unable to to hit 60 frames per second at 1440p resolution and Nvidia DLSS is further producing blurry visuals.

These performance issues are also being faced at the start of the game, forcing players to hold off until either Nvidia releases a new driver update or Ubisoft comes forward with a series of fixes.

In a statement issued to SegmentNext earlier today, Ubisoft has acknowledged the performance issues plaguing Watch Dogs: Legion at release. The developer has assured that two patches are already in the works to address the issues.

The first patch will be deployed tomorrow on October 30 while the second patch will go live on November 9. Ubisoft did not clarify if the said patches were for only the PC version or for all platforms.

We [Ubisoft] wanted to notify you that the dev team is aware of some technical issues in the current version of the game (Crashes, lower frame rates) and will be deploying a patch on October 30th to help with these. Additionally another patch will be live on November 9th as well.

Our Watch Dogs: Legion review went live earlier today and mentions how “even with the suggested settings and DLSS enabled it was impossible to hit 60FPS with occasional dips to sub-30.”

The first Watch Dogs faced similar technical woes on PC at release where high-end desktop systems were still producing mediocre results. Ubisoft released multiple patches to ease the issues but it was not until two months down the road that Watch Dogs finally stopped stuttering on PC. It can be taken that Ubisoft will probably not want to repeat history twice. Watch Dogs: Legion should hence not take that long to become playable on PC.

Watch Dogs: Legion is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game releases for Xbox Series X and Series S on November 10, and for PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020.