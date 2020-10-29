Watch Dogs Legion Paste Up Locations Guide

This Watch Dogs Legion guide will go over the locations of all Paste Up collectibles in the game. These are special locations upon which you spray paint DedSec graffiti to increase Defiance in the rising. We will go over each and every Watch Dogs Legion Paste Up location on the map.

Watch Dogs Legion Paste Up Locations

A lot of these will require you to use the construction worker’s cargo drone in order to reach them.

This is because they are often situated on top of buildings or on walls that are several stories above the ground.

However, you need to go to each one with the same character in order to earn the Piece de Resistance trophy. You can do it in different sessions but the character must not change.

There a total of 47 Paste Up Locations. We’ve listed each one with its corresponding position on the world map.

City Of Westminster Paste Up Locations

There are 9 Paste Up buildings in this area. Finding all unlocks a Spy skilled recruit.

Perry Harris Development

Horse Guards Parade

Charing Cross Station

National Gallery, above Trafalgar Square

The Sanford Theatre

Near Brewer St. Underground Station.

Camden Border in Chinatown

Covent Garden Piazza

Thorne’s Felts

Camden Paste Up Locations

There are 8 different Paste Up locations here. Finding all 8 will let you recruit unlock the Hacker.

Royal Courts of Justice

University College London

Camden Market

Camden High Street

Furztown Tower Block

Euston Station

British Library

Leather Lane

Islington & Hackney

There are 4 different Paste Up locations here.

Seam Nightclub

World Of Tomorrow

Foodtown

Old Canal Warehouse

Tower Hamlets Paste Up Locations

There are 5 different Paste Up locations here

Freight 1

Brick Lane

Royal London Hospital

The Drowning Post

Fenchurch Place

City of London Paste Up Locations

There are 3 different Paste Up locations here

The Spine

Horizon Multinational

Old Bailey

Lambeth Paste Up Locations

There are 11 different Paste Up locations here

Blackfriars Bridge

Thames Promenade

British Theater

Southbank Atrium

London Necropolis

European Processing Centre

Albion Station Kennington

The Stage

Lambeth Town Hall

Brixton Recreation Centre

Wind Tower

Southwark