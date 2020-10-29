Watch Dogs Legion Paste Up Locations Guide

This Watch Dogs Legion guide will go over the locations of all Paste Up collectibles in the game. These are special locations upon which you spray paint DedSec graffiti to increase Defiance in the rising. We will go over each and every Watch Dogs Legion Paste Up location on the map.
Watch Dogs Legion Paste Up Locations
A lot of these will require you to use the construction worker’s cargo drone in order to reach them.
This is because they are often situated on top of buildings or on walls that are several stories above the ground.
However, you need to go to each one with the same character in order to earn the Piece de Resistance trophy. You can do it in different sessions but the character must not change.
There a total of 47 Paste Up Locations. We’ve listed each one with its corresponding position on the world map.
City Of Westminster Paste Up Locations
There are 9 Paste Up buildings in this area. Finding all unlocks a Spy skilled recruit.
- Perry Harris Development
- Horse Guards Parade
- Charing Cross Station
- National Gallery, above Trafalgar Square
- The Sanford Theatre
- Near Brewer St. Underground Station.
- Camden Border in Chinatown
- Covent Garden Piazza
- Thorne’s Felts
Camden Paste Up Locations
There are 8 different Paste Up locations here. Finding all 8 will let you recruit unlock the Hacker.
- Royal Courts of Justice
- University College London
- Camden Market
- Camden High Street
- Furztown Tower Block
- Euston Station
- British Library
- Leather Lane
Islington & Hackney
There are 4 different Paste Up locations here.
- Seam Nightclub
- World Of Tomorrow
- Foodtown
- Old Canal Warehouse
Tower Hamlets Paste Up Locations
There are 5 different Paste Up locations here
- Freight 1
- Brick Lane
- Royal London Hospital
- The Drowning Post
- Fenchurch Place
City of London Paste Up Locations
There are 3 different Paste Up locations here
- The Spine
- Horizon Multinational
- Old Bailey
Lambeth Paste Up Locations
There are 11 different Paste Up locations here
- Blackfriars Bridge
- Thames Promenade
- British Theater
- Southbank Atrium
- London Necropolis
- European Processing Centre
- Albion Station Kennington
- The Stage
- Lambeth Town Hall
- Brixton Recreation Centre
- Wind Tower
Southwark
- Southwark Incinerator
- Southwark Auto Conversions
- Tidis Park
- Shad Thames Plaza
- Thomas Museum
- The Martlet’s Nest
- Southwark Residential