In our Watch Dogs Legion Lambeth Tech Point Locations Guide, we will help you locate all the Lambeth Tech Points scattered around London in WDL, helping you net an achievement in the process.

Watch Dogs Legion Lambeth Tech Point Locations

In Watch Dogs Legion, Tech Points are like skill points that can be used to upgrade your weapons.

There is a total of 130 Tech Point locations in Watch Dogs Legion, and they can be collected during missions as well as free roam, so none of them can’t be missed.

Collecting all 130 Tech Points will net you the Fully Kitted trophy and achievement as well.

The tech points are scattered over 8 different regions in the map. Collecting one Tech point will give you 10 skill points to spend on upgrading your weapons.

In this guide, we have listed all the Lambeth Tech point locations in Watch Dogs Legion.

MI-6 Building

This tech point is present near the MI-6 building on top of some containers. Be careful as there are guards nearby. Distract them using a spider bot and then collect the tech point.

E-STROM

To get to this tech point, go to the roof using a cargo drone. At the roof, there will be an open window that you can drop through.

Use your spider bot to crawl through the space in the wall to the went to reach the tech point.

Green Estate

This will be in an alleyway area being scanned by security cameras.

Use your cargo bot to get high ground, and then throw your spider bot in the alleyway from above to get the tech point.

Lambeth Town Hall

This tech point is present near the steeple of the Church in Lambeth Town Hall.

You will have to use your cargo drone to reach the area.

Dorrel Hand Car Wash

This tech point is located behind a wooden gate, right of the car wash. You will need to break the door in order to retrieve the tech point.

You can also use your spider bot to access it without having to break the door.

Brixton Recreation Centre

This point is at the top of the skyscraper building, and to get there, hack the window washing lift on the side of the building.

Then, climb the pipe to reach the tech point.

Brixton Barrier Block

This tech point is present on a terrace, and you will have to use your spider bot to collect it.

Kennington Park

This tech point is under a van in the park area.

To be able to pick it up, hack the van and move it backwards.

European Processing Centre

This point is inside the processing center on a countertop.

Albion Station Kennington

To collect this tech point, enter the station from the main door using your spider bot. Head inside and hack the notebook computer in the second room to obtain the access key.

Then head to the basement floor where the tech point will be in a prison cell room. You will need to have the key in order to enter it.

Lambeth Palace

The tech point is inside the Lambeth Palace, only accessible through spider bot. Use your cargo drone to throw the spider bot near the air vents on the roof.

Once inside the air vents, take the first right to reach the tech point.

Kennington Gas Holder

This tech point is on the top of the roof of the Gas Holder. Accessible through cargo drone.

Lambeth Towers

This tech point is on top of an air vent. Accessible through cargo drone.

UK Fibrecomm Center

This tech point is on a lift in the construction site.

Use the cargo bot to gain height and throw your spider bot to collect it.

Michael Faraday Memorial

This point is on the roof of the building and will be accessible using the cargo drone.

Use the spider bot to enter the vents and collect it.

Oasis Church

Head to the roof of the building using the cargo drone and then use the spider bot to collect the tech point, which is inside the air vents.

London Necropolis

This tech point is present on an air conditioning unit between two buildings. Collectible through spider-bot.

St. Thomas’s Hospital

To get this tech point, first, use the cargo bot to get near the roof. Then throw the spider bot to the roof and enter the vent system.

The tech point will be inside the vent system.

County Hall

In the area, fly down with your Cargo Drone until you see a hole in the wall. Then climb down to the hole area where the tech point will be present.

Millennium Wheel

To access this tech point, you will have to unlock the door facing the river Thames. That door can only be unlocked by solving a puzzle.

To solve the puzzle, remove the four crates with a Cargo Drone to enable the power supply to the lines below.

After you unlock the door, enter to get the tech point.

Southbank Atrium

In the Atrium area, head down the stone stairs to reach an alleyway with locked doors. Throw your spider bot over the doors and then head inside to collect the tech point.

Beware as this is a guarded area. Make sure to take down any enemies you see here.

British Theatre

This tech point is at the top of the theatre building.

Accessible through cargo drone.

The London Lens

Get on your cargo drone and fly to the building area where there is an opening.

Throw your spider bot down there and then use it to collect the tech point, which will be between the scaffoldings.

Waterloo Plaza

This tech point is on the top of a glass roof.

Accessible through cargo drone.

The Ascent

This tech point is present on a rooftop cafeteria.

Accessible through cargo drone.

FLVR Restaurant

This tech point is present near the steeple of the restaurant.

Accessible through cargo drone. In order to get this point, you will need to solve the puzzle on the steeple.