Watch Dogs Legion City of London Tech Point Locations Guide

In Watch Dogs Legion, we have tech points that you need to get in order to upgrade your tech in the game. There are a couple of ways to get the tech points and in this guide, we will be going over all the Watch Dogs Legion City of London Tech Point Locations in detail.

Tech points are shown on the map as turquoise diamond shapes, or they can also be found in random places like roofs, vents, or maybe in the open sometimes.

These tech points will then be used to upgrade your tech. To do so, go to the Tech tab, and there you can see your tech gadgets and their status.

You can unlock a new tech gadget with 15 tech points and then use 25-45 more points to fully upgrade them.

Select the item you want to unlock or upgrade and hold down the prompt.

After getting enough tech points, the best thing to upgrade first should be Spider Bot and also unlock the Deep Profile. Electro-Fist will also be very useful to take down enemies easily.

Each Tech Point collectible will give you 10 tech points.

St. Dunstan-to-the-East

This one will be at the top of St-Dunstan-to-the-East tower. You can access it by riding the drone and then using Spider Bot to get inside.

Great Fire Monument

Use drone again to access the rooftop of the great fire monument and the tech point collectible will be in the sitting area.

Walkie Talkie

Get to the walkie talkie rooftop bar where you will have to bypass the network by solving the puzzle through the cameras inside and the tech point collectible will be on the left side of the room.

The Spine

Get on top of the spine with a drone and use the spider bot to access the area on the other side of the fence and get the tech point collectible which is lying with the other engineering utility stuff.

The Cheese grater

Get to the cheese grater and you will see a broken red vent at the bottom, use the spider bot to get inside and the tech point collectible will be on the ground.

Horizon Multinational

Go to the rooftop terrace of the Horizon Multinational and you will see the tech point collectible on a box.

Bank of England

Get to the backside of the loading dock of the bank and use spider bot to get to the main server room through the vent. Go to another vent through the server room and the tech point collectible will be in the vent.

Finsbury Circus Gardens

Access the restricted area of the Finsbury Circus Gardens with the spider bot and go under the floor through the vent in the kitchen and you will find the tech point collectible.

Carousel Plaza

Access the rooftop of the Carousel Plaza with a drone and you will find the tech point collectible right next to the dish.

Barbican Centre

Go to the barbican center and use spider bot to get inside the Albion Command Post. The tech point collectible will be on the right side from the main entrance on a table in the corner.

Old Bailey

This tech point collectible will be lying right on the ground on the Old Bailey rooftop.

TOAN Attack Site

This tech point collectible will be inside the TOAN attack site. Use the spider bot to go under the rubble to find the tech point collectible.

These are all the tech point collectible locations in the City of London area in Watchdogs Legion.