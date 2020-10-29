New Gotham Knights Robin Post Shows Outfit, Hints At Abilities

A new Gotham Knights Robin post on Twitter has given players a good indication of what the Boy Wonder’s abilities will be when the game releases, though it’s more concerned with Robin’s outfit (and could handily double as a cosplay guide if you would like) than explaining his different skills.

The various little snippets detailing each aspect of his outfit contain references to other skills, such as a mask that lets him see in the dark and look at distant enemies, a quarterstaff he uses to fight, and gauntlets that he can use to block blows.

Even though there’s undoubtedly going to be far more than that at Robin’s disposal, those will likely come in a future update. We’ll probably also be getting other posts like this one that will give us information on Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood.

The Gotham Knights Robin is Tim Drake in this game’s continuity, meaning that Batman’s other two Robins, Jason Todd and Dick Grayson, likely are playing Red Hood and Nightwing. Barbara Gordon, daughter of Gotham’s police commissioner James Gordon, will obviously be playing Batgirl.

With Batman out of the picture in the story of the game, all four of these former sidekicks must come together to protect Gotham City from the game’s main threat, which appears to be the secret society known as the Court of Owls.

While we do know a few things about the game, like how each character will have their own individual skills, that co-op will be available, and that you can change heroes by returning to the game’s hub, for now the Gotham Knights Robin Twitter post is the only sort of new information we’ve gotten from the game.

Batman: Gotham Knights will be releasing on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC sometime in 2021.