CDPR Sending Free Cyberpunk 2077 Copies To Woeful Fans

Cyberpunk 2077 getting delayed yet again was not only unexpected but also highly disappointing. CD Projekt Red has hence now started sending out freebies to fans as a way to apologize for the unfortunate delay while at the same time also doing damage control on social media platforms.

It was a couple of days ago when Twitch streamer Penguino asked on Twitter if Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing as scheduled so that he can take the day off from work. CD Projekt Red confirmed as much. The announcement of the delay came just a day after. CD Projekt Red is now gifting him a free digital copy of the game, and from the looks of it much more, as an apology for the broken promise.

@CyberpunkGame hi, before I book the 19th off work tomorrow can I have full confirmation the game is going to come out that day? No take backsies. #burntbefore #cantwait #Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberpunk — Penguino (@PoshPenguino) October 26, 2020

We did sent some stuff already and we feel like we need to send more, yes. Was one of the first things that came into mind when the social team was informed about the delay. 'What about our CP countdown friend?' — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 was apparently delayed to gain more time to finalize the current-generation versions. The game however is said to be running great on PC and next-generation consoles. The free digital copy is hence probably of the PC or next-generation versions with the former being the more likely.

Cyberpunk 2077 has now been delayed three times. The game was previously slated for November 19, 2020. The new release date now stands at December 10, 2020, and which will see a simultaneous release on all supported platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.