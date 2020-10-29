Final Fantasy 16 Characters, Dominants, Eikons, World Explained

Square Enix has started to come forward with details about the new cast of main characters and the new beautiful setting of Final Fantasy 16.

Posting on the official PlayStation Blog earlier today, producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the promised teaser website of the game has gone live with “a lot of new information and artwork” to introduce players to the characters and world of Final Fantasy 16. He however noted that this brief introduction of sorts will not be followed by more reveals anytime soon. Square Enix will make its next major announcement somewhere in 2021.

Final Fantasy 16 follows three main characters: Clive Rosfield, the main protagonist; Joshua Rosfield, his younger brother; and Jill Warrick, a confidant and close childhood friend of the brothers.

Clive is tasked with protecting his brother Joshua who is described as “the Dominant of the Phoenix.” Dominants in Final Fantasy 16 are people who serve as vessels for mighty creatures or monsters called Eikons. Joshua hence can transform into the Phoenix with powers to level entire nations. Clive, having been blessed by Joshua, can wield part of that Phoenix fire.

Final Fantasy 16 takes place in Valisthea, a land where Dominants are either treated as royalty or weapons of war. The Phoenix is not the only Eikon in the game as evident from the debut trailer which showed the Titan, Shiva, and Ifrit. Square Enix has teased that more Eikons will be revealed with time.

Final Fantasy 16 was announced last month and following multiple clarifications, continues to be in development exclusively for PlayStation 5. The game is also reportedly releasing sooner than expected. Despite how Square Enix mishandled the last installment, Final Fantasy 16 is believed to be seeing the light of day by the end of 2021.

Square Enix has already been touting the same release window and more recently, “basic development and scenario production” were confirmed to have been completed. The developer now continues to “create large-scale resources and build boss battles while expanding various development tools.”