Demon’s Souls Fractured Mode “Reverses The Map,” Performance Mode Does 4K/60FPS

Plenty of new information as well as updates on prior confirmed features have been dropped for the highly anticipated Demon’s Souls remake on PlayStation 5.

Speaking with GameSpot in a recent interview, creative director Gavin Moore confirmed that the mysterious Fractured Mode of the game is basically a mirror mode which “reverses the map” to provide greater challenges.

Fractured Mode was announced several months back but without any details. The mode was assumed to have something to do with the invasion mechanics which were a prominent part of the original game. While Moore refrained from giving away any further details, Fractured Mode appears to be something completely new for the Demon’s Souls remake.

Moore however did confirm the cinematic or graphical mode to run in 30 frames per second at 4K resolution, while the performance mode runs dynamically in 60 frames per second at 4K resolution. Demon’s Souls will allow players to choose between visual fidelity and high frame-rates. The “dynamic” bit of the performance mode suggests that frame-rates on PS5 will dip below the 60-frame threshold but in certain areas or situations.

Moore also revealed that developer Bluepoint Games did consider working on the broken sixth Archstone. It was ultimately decided to not work on the lost content because the developer “did not feel it was their right.”

The sixth Archstone was included in the original game but was not accessible. The Archstone was said to be the gateway to a new realm called The Northern Limit which was home of the giants. There was wishful thinking that Bluepoint Games might add the final Archstone as part of a post-release content plan. That no longer appears to be happening.

The Demon’s Souls remake will be releasing alongside the launch of PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020. Suffice to say, it is the highest note of the PS5 launch lineup.