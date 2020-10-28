Rumor: Crash Bandicoot 4 Switch Port Incoming

A rumor has started to circulate on Twitter that there will be a Crash Bandicoot 4 Switch port coming out soon, but, as always, we can’t really be sure until there’s an actual official announcement, either from Toys For Bob or Nintendo themselves. The game is currently only for Xbox One and Playstation 4.

The leaker in question, one Marc Takahashi on Twitter, claims to be a former member of Nintendo’s marketing department, and claims he was able to get box art of the Switch version of the game as some information for Twitter. However, claims like these are often dubious, so he may be lying.

Various leakers have often claimed to somehow be insiders or connected to people who tell them about upcoming information, and while the box art certainly looks nice, it’s all too easy to photoshop something into looking like the real thing. Which is why we should wait for confirmation from either Toys For Bob or Nintendo to see if a Crash Bandicoot 4 Switch port is legitimate or not.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is the first mainline entry in the game in years, after the great success of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Edition trilogy pack. The game takes Crash and his sister Coco through a variety of different timelines in order to stop a new villainous scheme.

The game has done very well both critically and commercially, so the possibility of a Nintendo Switch port might be rather realistic after all. This is especially possible since the N. Sane Trilogy was released on the Switch, though it took around a year to do so alongside non-Playstation platforms.

A Crash Bandicoot 4 Switch port likely wouldn’t have such a long delay this time around, since the game is already available on both the Playstation 4 and the Xbox. However, at the moment Toys For Bob may be focusing on getting the next-gen version ready, so we may be waiting a bit longer for the game to come to the Switch, if it is.

Even if the rumor isn’t true, however, you can currently play the game now on both the Xbox One and Playstation 4.