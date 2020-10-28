PS5 Long-Term Sales Target Set At 100 Million Units

Sony Interactive Entertainment has already set a massive sales target for its new PS5 console a few weeks ahead of launch.

During an earnings call for the second quarter of the 2020 financial year earlier today, chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki stated (via FT) that Sony looks to sell more than 7.6 million units in the first year alone and more than 100 million units in the long term. The latter milestone however is expected to be achieved by PS5 faster than PS4 which took nearly six years after launching back in 2013.

Sony is betting on a surge in gaming due to imposed lockdowns and stay-at-home cultures brought upon by COVID-19 in the past quarter and which will presumably continue in coming quarters as well. The Japanese console manufacturer is confident that the said pandemic-fueled gaming boom alongside a strong lineup of launch games will help drive sales of PS5 in the coming years.

“We will be launching the PS5 in the best ever condition,” said Totoki, but analysts predict that surpassing the 100-million milestone will largely depend on how good PS5 performs in the United States which will see rival Microsoft bring forth its new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles to the front.

Sony stated a few weeks back that PS5 should outsell PS4 in the first year by selling more than 7 million units by the end of 2021. It was only earlier today, prior to the earnings report, that Sony confirmed PS5 pre-orders to have sold more in the first 12 hours than the PS4 in the first 12 weeks. While no figures were shared, that should count at least a couple of million units alone.

A Japanese financial firm predicted last month that PS5 has the potential to become the best-selling console of all time by beating not only PS4 but also PS2 in the long term. The report similarly stated that the change in consumer behavior due to COVID-19 will help boost sales and allow Sony to register more than 100 million units sold faster than PS4.

PlayStation 5 launches on November 12, 2020, alongside its all-digital edition for $500 and $400 respectively.