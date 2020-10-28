How to Catch Calyrex in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

This Pokemon Sword and Shield Calyrex Locations guide include all the information about Calyrex, including its Base Stats, How to Catch, Location, Abilities, and Evolution for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Calyrex

To find Calyrex you will have to go to Crown Tundra. However, by following the game’s storyline, you have to get the legendary clues at Peony’s house in Freezington.

Look for the Wooden Crown in his living room, which would later be used on a statue of Calyrex that lacks his crown.

On either Glastrier or Spectrier, it will sit. After you placed the crown on the statue, Calyrex will surface.

How to Catch Calyrex

After discovering Calyrex via the tale shortly after beginning your adventure in the Crown Tundra, you will not be able to catch it. As part of the story, you will simply have to beat it.

You’ll be charged with locating Calyrex, with the aid of Peony. In a vulnerable state, it will finally reveal itself to you, calling for your support.

It would also disclose that there is another aspect of the Pokemon we didn’t see, a steed that the Pokemon is mounted upon.

You’ll finally be charged with exchanging some Dynite Ore for carrot seeds, which you get from doing Dynamax Adventures. Calyrex can have two types, based on where you plant the seeds.

Planting the seeds in the Old Cemetery would make it ghost-type and planting the seeds in the Snowslide Slope would make it ice-type. You can only choose one kind, and without trading, you will not be able to get the other.

You’ll be able to travel north to catch it at the Crown Shrine after Calyrex reunites with its steed.

Base Stats

HP: 100

Attack: 100

Defense: 80

Special Attack: 80

Special Defense: 80

Speed: 80

Abilities

Calyrex has a base ability Unnerve and a variation of the ability depending on its form

Unnerve: This is a base level ability of the Normal-type, with an effect of that it does not let opposing Pokemon eat Berries.

Ice Rider form ability

As One – Unnerve Chilling Neigh: When the Pokémon knocks out a target, it boosts its Attack stat. Prevents the opponent from using Berries

Shadow Rider Ability

As One – Unnerve Grim Neigh: When the Pokémon knocks out a target, it boosts its Special Attack stat. Prevents the opponent from using Berries

How to Evolve Calyrex

Calyrex has no evolutions in Crown Tundra DLC.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Calyrex is a Psychic-Grass Pokemon in its base form, making it take more damage from Ghost, Dark, Flying, Poison, Fire, Ice, Bug Type Moves with a notable 4x more damage from bug type moves. It resists Psychic, Fighting, Ground, Water, Electric and Grass moves

In its ice rider form, Calyrex is Psychic-Ice and is now weak to Fire, Bug Rock, Ghost, Dark and Steel but resists Ice and Psychic

In its Shadow rider form, Calyrex is Psychic-Ghost and is now weak to only Ghost and Dark, but they do 4x the damage.

In this form, Normal and Fighting moves don’t work on it and Calyrex has resistance to Poison and Psychic