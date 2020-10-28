Will FIFA 21 Support Cross-Gen Crossplay?

As with many other games in recent months, people are again starting to wonder if we’ll be seeing FIFA 21 gameplay when that game comes out. With many EA games recently going cross-platform, including Need For Speed Heat, FIFA seems like it will be next on the list. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

The FIFA games haven’t ever had crossplay before, despite fan demand, leaving the game’s various players on all platforms missing huge parts of the rest of the playerbase. And, with the next generation of consoles getting closer to release, cross-generation play will soon be a concern as well.

Rumors have been swirling that Respawn’s battle royale game Apex Legends will be getting cross-platform play at some point, especially since the game started a crossplay beta recently. Considering the game will undoubtedly be making the jump to next-gen, there should be no reason that they can’t do cross-generation or cross-platform play.

It’s likely that the reason there’s no FIFA 21 crossplay so far is because of money. Xbox and Playstation both pay licensing fees to get the game on their consoles, and the PC crowd has to buy the game off of Origin to play it. Along with that, it would likely cost the company a lot of money to implement crossplay.

There’s also the possibility that EA wants fans to buy two copies of the game for their current-gen and next-gen consoles so that they can play with friends on both, though FIFA 21 isn’t coming to next-gen consoles at the moment so we can’t guess that just yet.

Overall, it seems like FIFA 21 crossplay isn’t going to be a thing at the moment, though hopefully EA will prove us wrong at some point in the future. In the meantime, you can play FIFA 21 on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC today, and keep your eye out for any next-gen release dates.