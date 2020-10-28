Cyberpunk 2077 Was Apparently Delayed Due To Current-Gen Versions

Cyberpunk 2077 was just delayed for a third time and while developer CD Projekt Red has asked for another three weeks, anxious fans want to know exactly why.

During a conference call (via Biznes) earlier today, CEO Adam Kiciński termed the latest delay as “different” from the previous couple of delays. He confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 at present runs great on PC as well as next-generation consoles. The delay however was apparently needed to give CD Projekt Red additional time to finalize the game for current-generation consoles.

“This situation is different” compared to previous changes to the deadline – the game for PC is ready and plays well on next-gen consoles and the company is finalizing the process concerning current gen consoles.

The announcement of the delay did mention that releasing the game simultaneously on a number of different platforms became “the biggest challenge” for CD Projekt Red. That combined with new clarification gives some credit to past rumors that the developer was facing challenges when trying to run the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

There have incidentally been more rumors about the developer needing additional time for the Google Stadia version as well. All breadcrumbs though lead to the same path. That CD Projekt Red has been finding it hard to finalize all different versions of the game to ensure no problematic releases.

Better initial reaction to the game always works in favor of more sales. That is why we are delaying, we don’t have to but having this extra time gives us more certainty that everything will be in the game when we release.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now looking to release across Xbox One and Xbox One X, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, PC, and Google Stadia on the same day.

Unless a fourth delay gets announced, Cyberpunk 2077 will officially release for all supported platforms on December 10, 2020. That is 21 days ahead of the prior release date of November 19, 2020. The game is still targeting the holiday window nonetheless.