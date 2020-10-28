Nearly Every Xbox Game Is Backwards Compatible With Xbox Series X & Series S

Microsoft has finally confirmed how many games from its past three Xbox console generations will be playable on the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles through backwards compatibility at launch.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Xbox Series X console development lead Jason Ronald revealed that Microsoft has spent more than 500,000 hours on testing games across the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One consoles.

The results are now in and almost every game playable on Xbox One today will be playable on Xbox Series X and Series S through backwards compatibility on day one. The only games that will not be backwards compatible are the ones requiring the infamous motion-sensing Kinect.

After 500K+ hours of testing, we’re are excited to share that all Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games playable on Xbox One today, except for the handful that require Kinect, will be available – and look and play better – on Xbox Series X|S at launch. — Jason Ronald (@jronald) October 28, 2020

This should be great news for consumers who have been asking about backwards compatibility on next-generation consoles. Though Microsoft did note previously that Xbox Series X and Series S will practically run every single current-generation game players are enjoying on Xbox One. It still is reassuring to know that the backwards compatible library of games on the upcoming new consoles will be standing strong.

Ronald also noted that the backwards compatibility of Xbox Series X and Series S will not only run older games but will make them look and play better. This is referencing the Auto HDR feature that uses machine-learning algorithm to automatically improve the colors and visuals of backwards compatible games from older Xbox consoles. Further support from developers can also help increase supported frame-rates and resolutions.

Xbox Series X and Series S launch on November 10, 2020, for $500 and $300 respectively.