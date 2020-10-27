Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Runs “Virtually Perfect” On Xbox Series X

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is another current-generation game which runs far better on Xbox Series X than on Xbox One.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, staff writer John Linneman of Digital Foundry confirmed that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order runs in 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X without any stuttering or texture pop-ins. He stressed that the game runs “very very smooth” and “virtually perfect” on next-generation hardware.

I can confirm that Fallen Order now runs at a locked 60fps without any of the pop-in or stutter. It's very very smooth. — John Linneman (@dark1x) October 26, 2020

Haven’t tried on PC but there’s next to no stuttering. It’s virtually perfect. Just an occasional rare skip but not a big deal. — John Linneman (@dark1x) October 26, 2020

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order was released last year to critical acclaim but did suffer a bit in terms of performance. The game reportedly faced dipping frame-rates, random freezing, and texture pop-ins not only on Xbox One but on PlayStation 4 as well. The said performance issues were toned down by developer Respawn Entertainment with post-release updates but from the looks of it, fans of the Star Wars franchise will love to rack another playthrough on Xbox Series X.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order recorded the fastest-selling digital release for any Star Wars game within the first couple of weeks. The game ended up selling more than 8 million copies by January 2020 and more than 10 million copies by March 2020 across all supported platforms. Sales should see some more love once the next-generation consoles roll out as players worldwide begin re-playing their favorite games with improvements and enhancements.

Respawn Entertainment is reportedly already working on a sequel which only makes sense following the incredible reception of the first. A release window of fall 2022 has been rumored but which should be taken at face value.