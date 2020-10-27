PS5 Loads Sackboy: A Big Adventure Levels “In Just A Few Seconds”

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is another example of how the lightning-fast solid-state drive of PlayStation 5 will change the way games are meant to be played.

Speaking with Press Start in a recent interview, creative director Ned Waterhouse confirmed that players can “jump straight into a Sackboy level in just a few seconds.” He further added that despite having worked with PS5 hardware for some time, he still finds it hard to “get over the speed with which a level loads.”

To give everyone a fair idea of what to expect; Sackboy: A Big Adventure features five unique worlds and each world features at least 18 different levels to complete, “plus more surprises in store” once the main story is completed. PlayStation 5 hence is able to load all of those 90 levels nearly instantly.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is slated to receive a cross-generation release. When asked about differences between both versions, Waterhouse stated that the game is “great on PS4” and anyone going with the current-generation version will not be disappointed. The game however does have “some exciting new features” on PS5 starting with the “amazing” visuals.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure “looks stunning on a 4K TV!” said Waterhouse. “In addition to that, the adaptive triggers and advanced haptics of the DualSense, coupled with the new 3D Audio system, have enabled us to create an even more immersive experience.”

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is part of the next-generation lineup. The game sees the return of the burlap hero from LittleBigPlanet but in a 3D platforming world. There will be both a solo mode as well as a four-player co-op mode which developer Sumo Digital notes was particularly designed for fun.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure releases on PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020. The game comes to PlayStation 4 on the same day.