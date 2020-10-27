God of War PS5 Version Will Run At 60 FPS, Save Transfer

If you’re looking to re-play the 2018 God of War game before the next one comes out in 2021, the God of War PS5 version will definitely help you do that. If you play the game on your Playstation 5, the game will not only transfer your save, but will also run at 60 frames per second.

The last God of War game took us to an entirely new realm of mythology, Kratos finding himself in Scandinavia with a new pantheon of gods to fight alongside his son, Atreus. A supposedly simple quest to scatter his wife’s ashes off the top of the highest mountain in the Nine Realms turns into an epic journey, which by the end appears to start Ragnarok.

Even if it can go to 60 frames per second, however, God of War on the Playstation 5 doesn’t go that high automatically. The Twitter post that revealed this information says the God of War PS5 version has to run with the Favor Performance video option to get to 60 fps.

The save transfer for the game will not only let you be able to run new-game plus, it will also start you from where you left off, if you use the save-transfer taking it from the Playstation 4 to the Playstation 5 and haven’t finished the game yet. The save-transfer also works for God of War 3: Remastered.

Along with how the Playstation 5 is so much more powerful than the Playstation 4, apparently the God of War PS5 version has been given a few upgrades for the new console, though there’s no telling exactly what. However, it’s probably whatever will let the game hit 60 FPS on the Playstation 5.

The sequel to God of War is still very far off, and we don’t know exactly what will happen in it, but with everything the Playstation 5 is capable of, God of War: Ragnarok will definitely be able to live up to everything the first game built up to when it comes out in 2021.