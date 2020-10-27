Fortnite Update 2.91 Fixes Party Royale Issues

Epic Games has deployed a small but important patch in Fortnite today, update 2.91. The update fixes some issues present in Party Royale and ensures the new mode’s stability. The company is still investigating minor issues related to the mode. However, the new build is live and ready for players to experience.

Fortnite Update 2.91 weighs at around 1GB depending on the platform and party royale had to be taken down for a few minutes in order for the mode’s issues to be fixed. The official Fortnite Status Twitter account posted 20 minutes after the maintenance patch deployment that Party Royale is now available although some players still report having issues. The original patch announcement reads:

We’ve begun to deploy a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android. This patch addresses Party Royale issues. A stability issue on Nintendo Switch, and the Look stick/inventory slot + Look button size issues on Android.

There is still an issue with Party Royale that Epic Games is investigating post update 2.91 in Fortnite. According to the dev team’s Trello board, some players cannot get to presets in the mode’s Phone Booth when previewing an Outfit, Back Bling, or Wrap. Even so, the mode is stable right now and this problem will too get fixed soon.

Note that there’s a variety of Halloween costumes and cosmetics right now available in Fortnite as well as Party Royale with Fortnitemares. We don’t yet know if there will be any more updates in Fortnite today. However, it’s a reassurance to know that limited-time mode lovers will be able to log in today and play. The battle royale mode didn’t get any more changes in Fortnite update 2.91. We might be getting a new patch in the coming weeks after the closure of the current event.