FIFA 21 Update 1.05 is Live For Xbox One and PS4, Patch Notes Included

Millions of gamers across the globe are always impatiently waiting for new FIFA updates. Electronic Arts has now released update 1.05 for FIFA 21 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The update is around 2.55 GB in size for PS4 and Xbox One. The title update 3.1 was released earlier for PC and now has been released for the consoles.

The new update brings some most demanding fixes for the game and if you are looking for the patch notes, they are as following:

FIFA Ultimate Team:

Addressed the following issue:

[PC Only] After using the Compare Price option on a Transfer Market Item, Bids cannot be properly adjusted by the player.

Corresponding EASF Tracker card: https://trello.com/c/MCfJ5W13

This issue started occurring after the previous Title Update.

VOLTA FOOTBALL:

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed some cases of players finding a Squads match and being presented with an “Unable To Setup Match” error message.

Corresponding EASF Tracker card: https://trello.com/c/K7p9tjnf

Sometimes, players would see a “Failed To Join Match” error message when trying to enter a Squads Drop In match lobby.

Corresponding EASF Tracker card: https://trello.com/c/K7p9tjnf

Apart from these changes, EA has also introduced some gameplay changes which are as following:

Gameplay Changes:

The distance from the opponent during contextual agile dribbling is slightly increased, to improve maneuverability.

The elastic skill move has been slowed down.

The impact of this change is most evident by making several elastic bands in a row.

After a directed insertion, body fakes and touches to stretch the ball have been turned off for a few animation frames to avoid conflicts between commands.

Reduced the time it takes for a player to recover after animating a rebuff.

Increased the difficulty of Competitive mode.

This change is most noticeable when IA teams defend themselves on the counter-footing.

Competitive mode is available for Legend and Extreme difficulty levels.

Naturally, like with all the other title updates, FIFA 21 update 1.05 will also bring the latest transfer updates that were missing the previous title updates. As mentioned before, the update is now available for download and you can boot your console right now to get the latest update.

Since there is a new update, you won’t be able to play FIFA 21 online unless you download the latest update. However, if you want to continue playing offline, that should not be the problem. FIFA 21 is now available for download