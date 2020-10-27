Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed To Ensure “Every Version Runs Smoothly”

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed once again. This makes it the third time and follows repeated assurances from developer CD Projekt Red as well as the game going gold just a few weeks back.

Taking to Twitter just now, studio heads Adam Badowski and Marcin Iwiński stated that releasing the game simultaneously on a number of different platforms became “the biggest challenge” for CD Projekt Red.

There are nine versions of Cyberpunk 2077 that need to be tested: Xbox One and Xbox One X, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, PC, and finally Google Stadia. The delay will allow more time for those testing procedures to be completed.

“We need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly,” reads the announcement. “We feel we have an amazing game on our hands and are willing to make every decision, even the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a video game you’ll fall in love with.”

We have important news to share with you

CD Projekt Red had previously teased the Google Stadia version for the end of the year and after the other platforms. It now seems that the game is being released for all platforms simultaneously including Google Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077 was previously releasing for all supported platforms on November 19, 2020. The new release date is now penned for December 10, 2020.

Those additional 21 days may prove difficult for fans who have been waiting for several years now. However, do keep in mind that the developers have reportedly been crunching 100-hour weeks for a while now. This delay will hopefully ease that post-release workload.