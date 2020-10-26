PS5 Launch Lineup Loses Destruction AllStars, Delayed To 2021

The bad news is that Destruction AllStars will no longer accompany PlayStation 5 at launch. The good news (sort of) is that the unfortunate delay makes the game a cheaper offering on the table.

According to an announcement made on the official PlayStation Blog just now, Destruction AllStars has been delayed to February 2021 at the earliest. Those who have already pre-ordered the game will be offered a full refund.

Destruction AllStars was previously retailing at an increased price of $70 similar to other games that are part of the PS5 launch lineup, as well as next-generation games coming in from third-party publishers. Sony Interactive Entertainment will now include Destruction AllStars with PlayStation Plus upon release at no additional cost but for a limited period of two months. The game will presumably return to its $70 price tag afterwards.

“Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world,” reads the announcement. “We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PlayStation 5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?”

The delay seems unsurprising since developer Lucid Games was remaining a bit too quiet even though Destruction AllStars had nearly approached its release window. Lucid Games and Sony now plan to release a new trailer in the coming weeks alongside more details, which may perhaps explain why the game had to be delayed.

Destruction AllStars is basically a vehicle-based battle royale game which puts players behind the wheel to smash their vehicles into each other. When enough damage causes vehicles to crash, their drivers will come out on foot with new skills and abilities to continue play.

PlayStation 5 launches on November 12, 2020. Its current first-party lineup has Astro’s Playroom, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the Demon’s Souls remake, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Spider-Man: Remastered on some degree.