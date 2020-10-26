How to Catch Poipole in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of obtaining Poipole in Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra and we’ll show you what stats, abilities and evolutions it has.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Poipole

Poipole is one of the 11 new Ultra Beasts that have just been introduced to Pokemon Sword and Shield with the release of the Crown Tundra DLC.

This Poison-type Pokemon may seem cute and cuddly in appearance, but it’s a force to be reckoned with.

How to Catch Poipole

To get Poipole, you need to first get yourself access to the Ultra Beasts legends quest. When you get access to the quest, you’ll see a ‘Legendary clue?’ item at the bottom of your inventory.

After that, you have to finish a total of 15 Dynamax Adventures. When you complete all 15, head over to the Max Lair lobby and find the NPC wearing a medical outfit. They hang out to the left of the entrance area.

When you interact with this NPC, they’ll hand a level 20 Poipole over to you.

If the NPC ignores you when you try to interact with them, it means that you haven’t completed all 15 Dynamax Adventures yet.

Base Stats

HP: 67

Attack: 73

Defense: 67

Special Attack: 73

Special Defense: 67

Speed: 73

Abilities

Beast Boost: Every time Poipole knocks out an opponent, it gives a boost to its most proficient stat.

How to Evolve Poipole

After learning Dragon Pulse, Poipole can evolve into a Naganadel.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Since Poipole is a Poison type Pokemon, it is strong against Fighting, Bug, Grass, Fairy and other Poison types. This means that it’ll take 0.5x damage from them.

Below is a list of Pokemon that Poipole performs very well against:

Togekiss (Fairy Type)

Golisopod (Bug Type)

Leafeon (Grass Type)

Sylveon (Fairy Type)

Lucario (Fighting Type)

Poipole is weak against Ground and Psychic types, meaning it’ll take 2x damage from them.

Poipole performs poorly against the following Pokemon: