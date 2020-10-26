Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra Pokemon Guide

The Crown Tundra is a new expansion for Pokemon Sword & Shield where you will find a whole new variety of Pokemon too.

This guide, Pokemon Sword & Shield – Crown Tundra Pokémon, contains the list of all newly available Pokemon in Crown Tundra area.

The Crown Tundra has been blessed by various New Pokemon, including Legendary ones, Ultra Beasts and the Galarian forms of some old Pokemon.

Here are the categorized lists of all these Pokémon that you will find in Crown Tundra DLC.

New Pokémon

Name Type Calyrex Psychic, Grass Glastrier Ice Regieleki Electric Regidrago Dragon Spectrier Ghost

New Galarian Pokémon forms

Name Type Articuno Psychic, Flying Zapdos Fight, Flying Moltres Dark, Flying Slowking Poison, Psychic

Legendary Pokémon

Name Type Articuno Psychic, Flying Blacephalon Fire, Ghost Buzzwole Bug, Fight Calyrex Psychic, Grass Celesteela Steel, Flying Diancie Rock, Fairy Entei Fire Genesect Bug, Steel Glastrier Ice Heatran Fire, Steel Ho-Oh Fire, Flying Kartana Grass, Steel Kyogre Water Landorus Ground, Flying Latios Dragon, Psychic Lugia Psychic, Flying Moltres Dark, Flying Palkia Water, Dragon Pheromosa Bug, Fight Raikou Electric Rayquaza Dragon, Flying RegiRock Rock Regice Ice Registeel Steel Regieleki Electric Regidrago Dragon Stakataka Rock, Steel Zygarde Dragon, Ground

