Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra Pokemon Guide

The Crown Tundra is a new expansion for Pokemon Sword & Shield where you will find a whole new variety of Pokemon too.
This guide, Pokemon Sword & Shield – Crown Tundra Pokémon, contains the list of all newly available Pokemon in Crown Tundra area.
The Crown Tundra has been blessed by various New Pokemon, including Legendary ones, Ultra Beasts and the Galarian forms of some old Pokemon.
Here are the categorized lists of all these Pokémon that you will find in Crown Tundra DLC.
New Pokémon
|Name
|Type
|Calyrex
|Psychic, Grass
|Glastrier
|Ice
|Regieleki
|Electric
|Regidrago
|Dragon
|Spectrier
|Ghost
New Galarian Pokémon forms
|Name
|Type
|Articuno
|Psychic, Flying
|Zapdos
|Fight, Flying
|Moltres
|Dark, Flying
|Slowking
|Poison, Psychic
Legendary Pokémon
|Name
|Type
|Articuno
|Psychic, Flying
|Blacephalon
|Fire, Ghost
|Buzzwole
|Bug, Fight
|Calyrex
|Psychic, Grass
|Celesteela
|Steel, Flying
|Diancie
|Rock, Fairy
|Entei
|Fire
|Genesect
|Bug, Steel
|Glastrier
|Ice
|Heatran
|Fire, Steel
|Ho-Oh
|Fire, Flying
|Kartana
|Grass, Steel
|Kyogre
|Water
|Landorus
|Ground, Flying
|Latios
|Dragon, Psychic
|Lugia
|Psychic, Flying
|Moltres
|Dark, Flying
|Palkia
|Water, Dragon
|Pheromosa
|Bug, Fight
|Raikou
|Electric
|Rayquaza
|Dragon, Flying
|RegiRock
|Rock
|Regice
|Ice
|Registeel
|Steel
|Regieleki
|Electric
|Regidrago
|Dragon
|Stakataka
|Rock, Steel
|Zygarde
|Dragon, Ground
Other Pokémon
|Name
|Type
|Nidoran
|Poison
|Nidorina
|Poison
|Nidoqueen
|Poison, Ground
|Nidoking
|Poison, Ground
|Zubat
|Poison, Flying
|Golbat
|Poison, Flying
|Jynx
|Ice, Psychic
|Electabuzz
|Electric
|Magmar
|Fire
|Omanyte
|Rock, Water
|Omaster
|Rock, Water
|Kabuto
|Rock, Water
|Kabutops
|Rock, Water
|Aerodactyl
|Rock, Flying
|Dratini
|Dragon
|Dragonair
|Dragon
|Crobat
|Poison, Flying
|Smoochum
|Ice, Psychic
|Elekid
|Electric
|Magby
|Fire
|Suicune
|Water
|Lugia
|Psychic, Flying
|Treecko
|Grass
|Grovyle
|Grass
|Sceptile
|Grass
|Torchic
|Fire
|Combuskeen
|Fire, Fight
|Blaziken
|Fire, Fight
|Mudkip
|Water
|Marshtomp
|Water, Ground
|Swampert
|Water, Ground
|Aron
|Steel, Rock
|Lairon
|Steel, Rock
|Aggron
|Steel, Rock
|Swablu
|Normal, Flying
|Altaria
|Dragon, Flying