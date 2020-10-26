Cyberpunk 2077 Designer On Cut-Features: “I Ask You For Your Trust”

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone through a lengthy development cycle. The game is not the same as it was originally planned or teased. Several advertised features and gameplay elements have been removed by developer CD Projekt Red in the past few years alone, and which should not be the cause of any alarms at all.

While addressing the removal of features in Cyberpunk 2077 to concerned fans (via Reddit) earlier today, senior level designer Miles Tost explained that “cutting features and scope is a very normal part of development.” He revealed that the highly acclaimed Witcher 3: Wild Hunt also had “a ton of stuff” removed before release “but in the end all of it made the game better.”

Tost highlighted the fact that features are sometimes removed to ensure the best experience as possible. This might be difficult to understand without having context of how games are developed, “but in this case I just kindly ask you for your trust,” he said. Tost further stated that those still concerned about the final form of Cyberpunk 2077 should wait for reviews and to only purchase a copy after being satisfied. “No one is forcing you to buy the game day one and no one at CDPR want you to be disappointed with a game you might not enjoy.”

Cyberpunk 2077 originally debuted with third-party cutscenes which were later largely phased out of the game. For a next-generation role-playing experience, being stuck in first-person camera was not something players were expecting.

The game also had plans to use the subway for fast traveling. The four-legged droid called Flathead which was shown in gameplay footage was removed as well. Vehicle customizations that were originally teased to be on par with Grand Theft Auto fell short. There were even more features such as dual wielding and wall-running that are no longer going to be there at release.

Cyberpunk 2077 went gold a couple of weeks ago. That should be comforting since the game has already been delayed twice. The game finally releases on November 19, 2020.