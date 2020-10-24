How to Catch Virizion in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

For this Pokemon Sword and Shield Virizion guide, we will be walking you through the necessary details concerning a legendary pokemon introduced in the Crown Tundra DLC, Virizion.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Virizion

With the Crown Tundra DLC, arrive a bunch of new amazing Pokemon. The most special out of them all however have to be the Swords of Justice Pokemon who have come along with the expansion.

These legendries are hidden and will have to be discovered through a painstaking process that we like to call ‘tracking’.

How to Capture Virizion

After you discover your first footprints outside of Freezington in Crown Tundra, you will find Sonia to further assist you out in discovering the rest of them.

Throughout the hunt for Cobalion, Virizion and Terrakion, you’ll have to find footprints exclusive to the specific Pokemon. After discovering a total of 50, the Pokemon will spawn somewhere in the region.

Virizion’s footprints are discoverable in the Giants Bed, and all areas found near this specific place.

Once you have discovered a total of 50 footprints for Virizion, it will spawn in the Giants Bed Area.

When you’ve discovered the required number of footprints, head to the inn and talk to Sonia to turn in the evidence. You will now be able to capture Virizion.

There’s no exact location for either of the legendries to spawn in, just a defined proximity.

You just need to grab a bike, and take a little ride around the specific area (Giants Bed for Virizion) until you find the culprits.

Base Stats

Virizion has the following stats in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

HP 91 Attack 90 Defense 72 Special Attack 90 Special Defense 129 Speed 108 Total 580

Abilities

Justified

If Virizion is hit by a Dark-Type attack, its Attack stat will increase.

How to Evolve Verizion

Being a legendary Pokemon, Virizion has no further evolutions in Crown Tundra DLC.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Being a Grass and Fighting-Type Pokemon, Virizion is weak to Poison, Ice, Fire, Psychic, Flying and Fairy-Type Pokemon.

However, Virizion stands its ground against Grass, Fighting, Dark, Rock and Ground-Type Pokemon.