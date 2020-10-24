How to Catch Regidrago in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

Regidrago is a Dragon-Type Pokémon and can be found in the Crown Tundra Expansion Pack. In this Pokémon Sword and Shield guide, we will list all the Regidrago Locations, How to Catch them, and their strengths and weaknesses as well.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Regidrago

Two new additions to the Regi Family have been introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC.

One of them is Regdrago, a dragon type dragon orb Pokemon that looks like a red orb surrounded by a gaping dragon jaw. Reunite this Regi with its legendary brothers by learning how to catch it below.

How to Catch Regidrago

Regidrago cannot be found in the wild, so you will need to acquire it by other means. Transfer it from Pokémon HOME or see if others players with the Crown Tundra Expansion Pass can trade one with you.

If you own The Crown Tundra DLC, then you can capture Regidrago at the Split-Decision Ruins at the Three-point Pass.

Note that you’ll need to have captured the original three Regis (Regice, Registeel, Regirock) and then have to decide whether to get Regieleki or Regidrago (Depending on the pattern you draw)

For the Regidrago pattern, light up all the dots on the floor except for the middle one, bottom left and bottom right one.

Base Stats

Regidrago has the following stats in Pokémon: Sword and Shield:

HP: 200

Attack: 100

Defense: 50

Special Attack: 100

Special Defense: 50

Speed: 80

Abilities

Regidrago has the following abilities in Sword and Shield:

Dragon’s Maw: Powers up Dragon-type moves.

How to Evolve Regidrago

This Pokémon currently has no evolutions in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Since Regidrago is a Dragon-Type Pokémon it is strong against Water, Grass, Electric and Fire types such as Ivysaur, Pikachu, Charizard, and Gyarados.

It is weaker against Dark, Dragon, Ice and Fairy Pokémon such as Hydreigon, Togekiss and Vanilluxe.