How to Catch Galarian Moltres in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

For this Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Moltres guide, we will be walking you through the necessary details concerning Moltres in Crown Tundra DLC, so you can have one of your own by your side.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Moltres

With the Crown Tundra DLC, arrive a bunch of new amazing Pokemon. One of my favorite legendary birds is back; Moltres. The bird on fire, and looking as beautiful as ever.

Moltres is one bird that I’ve always wanted by my side throughout the Pokemon generations, and with the new touch-up in the Crown Tundra expansion, I couldn’t be more excited.

How to Catch Galarian Moltres

Throughout your progression in Crown Tundra, you will come across a large pink tree. You will be able to move onto the next step for catching the Galarian forms of the three Legendary birds; Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres.

Once you’ve triggered the cut scene exclusive to these legendries. Go to the Southern part of Crown Tundra at the Dyna Tree Hill.

The cutscene will show the legendary birds fighting each other. After this, you will be effectively able to catch all three birds.

They can be found roaming around the Galar mainland, Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra.

Moltres can be found on the Isle of Armor. You can easily catch up to the flying bird when it’s flying above land. Once you’re close enough, use the whistle/bell to get its attention and the battle will initiate.

Base Stats

Moltres has the following stats in Sword and Shield.

HP 90 Attack 100 Defense 90 Special Attack 125 Special Defense 85 Speed 90

Abilities

Berserk

Moltres raises its Special Attack when HP drops below half.

How to Evolve Galarian Moltres

Being a legendary Pokemon, Moltres has no further evolutions in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Being a Dark and Flying-Type Pokemon, Moltres is weak to Electric, Ice, Flying, Psychic and Fairy-Type Pokemon.

However, Moltres stands its ground against Grass, Fighting, Dark, Bug and Ground-Type Pokemon.

Moltres has complete immunity to Ground-Type attacks.