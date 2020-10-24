How to Catch Cobalion in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

For this Pokemon Sword and Shield Cobalion guide, we will be walking you through the necessary details concerning a legendary Pokemon introduced in the Crown Tundra DLC Cobalion.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Cobalion

With the Crown Tundra DLC, arrive a bunch of new amazing Pokemon. The most special out of them all however have to be the Swords of Justice Pokemon who have come along with the expansion.

These legendaries are hidden and will have to be discovered through a painstaking process that we like to call ‘tracking’.

How to Capture Cobalion

After you discover your first footprints outside of Freezington in Crown Tundra, you will find Sonia to further assist you out in discovering the rest of them.

Throughout the hunt for Cobalion, Virizion and Terrakion, you’ll have to find footprints exclusive to the specific Pokemon. After discovering a total of 50, the Pokemon will spawn somewhere in the region.

Cobalion’s footprints are discoverable in the Frigid Sea, Roaring-Sea Caves and all areas found near these locations.

Once you have discovered a total of 50 footprints for Cobalion, it will spawn in the Giants Bed Area.

When you’ve discovered the required number of footprints, head to the inn and talk to Sonia to turn in the evidence. You will now be able to capture Cobalion.

There’s no exact location for either of the legendries to spawn in, just a defined proximity.

You just need to grab a bike, and take a little ride around the specific area (Frigid Sea for Cobalion) until you find the culprits.

Base Stats

Cobalion has the following stats in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

HP 91 Attack 90 Defense 129 Special Attack 90 Special Defense 72 Speed 108 Total 580

Abilities

Justified

If Cobalion is hit by a Dark-Type attack, its Attack stat will increase.

How to Evolve Cobalion

Being a legendary Pokemon, Cobalion has no further evolutions in Crown Tundra.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Being a Steel and Fighting-Type Pokemon, Cobalion is weak to Fighting, Ground, and Fire-Type Pokemon.

However, Cobalion stands its ground against Normal, Steel, Grass, Ice, Dragon, Dark, Rock, and Bug-Type Pokemon.

Cobalion is immune to Poison-Type attacks.