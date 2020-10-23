Xbox Series X & Series S Pre-Orders Wiped Clean On Amazon Japan, Again

Amazon Japan has been wiped clean of all available Xbox Series X and Series S consoles for a second time in a row.

A second wave of stock went live earlier today in the country (via VGC) which sold out within a few hours. It needs to be pointed out that the first wave of stock from last month saw all Xbox Series X consoles sold out in less than 20 minutes. Xbox Series S consoles took a little longer but still sold out within the hour.

With Amazon Japan emptied out, it reasons that major Japanese electronic retailers like Yodobashi, Softmap, and BicCamera; as well as other smaller chains, have also sold out their next-generation Xbox Series X and Series inventories. Japanese consumers must now wait for Microsoft to send in a third wave of stock which may as well take another month.

Japan has historically been friendlier towards PlayStation than Xbox. Seeing the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles fly off the shelves of Japanese retailers can perhaps be taken as a sign of things to come. It is obviously too soon to confirm if Microsoft will be able to gain a larger share of the console market pie in Japan but the situation does look promising for the time being.

Unlike Xbox One, Microsoft has assured that Xbox Series X and Series S will not be delayed in Japan. Xbox One landed in Japan several months after launching across other major regions. Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox brand, has noted that Microsoft will not be repeating the same mistake twice.

Xbox Series X and Series S retail in Japan for ¥49,980 and ¥29,980 respectively. The latter after a price cut which was announced a few hours before pre-orders went live in the region the first time.

The next-generation launch is just around the corner. The new Xbox consoles hit markets worldwide on November 10, 2020.