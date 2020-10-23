How to Catch Galarian Zapdos in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

In the Crown Tundra DLC, many new Pokemons have been added into the game while some existing ones have received Galarian forms as well. One of the Pokemon to receive a Galarian form is Zapdos. In this guide, we will list all the Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Zapdos Locations, How to Catch them, and their strengths and weaknesses as well.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Zapdos can only be found in the Wild Area. It can be spotted open in the while from a distance but once you try and get close to it, it will start to dash away from you very quickly.

How to Catch Galarian Zapdos

Once you have spotted it in Wild, keep chasing it down on your bike until you can catch up to it and then run into it to start a fight.

Try to weaken him and then use high tier Pokeballs to capture it and add it to your collection.

Base Stats

Galarian Zapdos has the following stats in Pokemon: Sword and Shield:

HP: 90

Attack: 90

Defense: 85

Special Attack: 125

Special Defense: 90

Speed: 100

Total Points: 580

Galarian Zapdos Abilities

Galarian Zapdos has the following abilities in Pokemon Sword and Shield:

Defiant: Boosts Attack stat sharply when its stats are lowered.

Evolutions

This Pokemon has no evolutions in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Galarian Zapdos is a fighting and flying type Pokemon, it is strong against Grass, Ground, Bug and Fighting type Pokemon.

It is weak against Flying, Psychic, Fairy, Electric and Ice type Pokemon. Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Galarian Zapdos is weak.

Lapras a Water and Ice type Pokemon.

Gyarados a Water and Flying type Pokemon.

Togekiss a Fairy and Flying type Pokemon.

Vanilluxe an Ice Type Pokemon

Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Galarian Zapdos is strong.