Next Assassin’s Creed Game Could Be Set In China Or Japan

A rumor is starting to spread that the next Assassin’s Creed game will be set in Asia, possibly in China or Japn. The proof that’s being used for this is what looks like concept art for such a game, posted to the Artstation account of a Ubisoft concept artist.

While this speculation has happened before, this time there might actually be proof. The artist, John Bigorgne, apparently has a variety of Assassin’s Creed style concept art on his page, including one picture of Vikings, so it’s quite possible that the rumor could be true. However, since Ubisoft hasn’t even released Valhalla yet, it might be too early to speculate.

Considering the connection between Assassins and ninjas, it’s been a common request from the Assassin’s Creed fanbase to have a Japanese or Chinese Assassin’s Creed game for years. While this got a bit of a dig in Assassin’s Creed 4, with it being dismissed as cliche, it could still be a very interesting game.

If the next Assassin’s Creed game does take place in China or Japan, there are plenty of different time periods that could be used in both, along with other time periods in general. China was full of court politics and assassinations alongside multiple regime changes, while in Japan inter-clan warfare was rampant. Both countries provide a lot of different story opportunities.

There’s also precedent for there to be a Japanese Assassin’s Creed game. Shao Jun, a member of the Japanese Assassin Brotherhood, has made multiple appearances, but whether she’s the main character of this rumored game or not remains to be seen.

Of course, we don’t even know if the next Assassin’s Creed game will actually be in China or Japan. Valhalla hasn’t even been released yet, and while we did know that Valhalla would be Viking-focused several months or even a year in advance, there’s still no actual confirmation.

While you wait for an Assassin’s Creed game set in Asia, you can still play Valhalla when it releases on November 10, and play it on the Playstation 4, Xbox One, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, or PC.