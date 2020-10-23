Cyberpunk 2077 Streamers Will Not Face Music Copyright Claims

Cyberpunk 2077 easily stands as one of the most hyped games in recent history and which reasons that streamers worldwide are itching to show off Night City to their followers as soon as possible.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer CD Projekt Red stated that the entire soundtrack album of Cyberpunk 2077 was “created from scratch.” That means the Polish developer and publisher holds all rights to the music for the game. This should ensure that streamers and content creators can broadcast gameplay on YouTube and Twitch without being concerned about copyright claims.

We’ll share more details in the near future. What’s good though: our soundtrack has been created from the scratch – this includes all tracks from the numerous artist we work with. Their music has been made specifically for our game making this a bit smoother hopefully. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 23, 2020

It has become common for streamers to mute their gameplay once a soundtrack rolls in. Not doing so can result in receiving an either automatic or manual copyright infringement notice. Twitch, for example, has a policy where videos flagged for using copyrighted music get deleted. YouTube on the other hand mutes portions of a video. Cyberpunk 2077 not using any third-party music hence makes it easier for streamers to play online. There can be no copyright issues if CD Projekt Red holds rights to the music in the first place.

Cyberpunk 2077 went gold a couple of weeks ago. That should be comforting since the game has already been delayed twice. Not to mention that development has spanned across nearly seven years, with the debut teaser landing online even before The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released.

CD Projekt Red still has plenty of reveals and details to share in the coming weeks. Cyberpunk 2077, for example, reportedly releases on two Blu-ray discs for current-generation consoles. A confirmation though is yet to arrive. Expect a few more announcements before the game finally releases on November 19, 2020.